FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia falls for 2nd day, foreign investors sell
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 6, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia falls for 2nd day, foreign investors sell

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia
underperformed in Southeast Asia on Wednesday amid outflows and
losses in large caps and Thai shares retreated from a more than
one-week high on the previous session as shares of CP All
 fell before it reported quarterly earnings.
    Selling in large cap Bank Rakyat Indonesia and
Astra International sent the benchmark Jakarta SE
Composite Index 1 percent lower, its second consecutive
day of fall.
    Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 1.2 trillion
rupiah ($102.17 million), a second straight day, stock exchange
data showed.
    Thai SET index edged down 0.4 percent, led down by a
1.1 percent drop in shares of CP All. The country's largest
convenience store chain reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly
net profit after the market close. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.95        441.66       -0.84
 Singapore          3320.23       3327.67       -0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1869.92       1876.69       -0.36
 Bangkok            1522.41       1528.98       -0.43
 Jakarta            5058.23       5109.09       -1.00
 Manila             6948.97       6974.00       -0.36
 Ho Chi Minh         606.70        607.73       -0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.95        388.37      +12.77
 Singapore          3320.23       3167.43       +4.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1869.92       1866.96       +0.16
 Bangkok            1522.41       1298.71      +17.22
 Jakarta            5058.23       4274.18      +18.34
 Manila             6948.97       5889.83      +17.98
 Ho Chi Minh         606.70        504.63      +20.23
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

(1 US dollar = 11,745.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.