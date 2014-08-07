FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Range-bound amid foreign outflows
August 7, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Range-bound amid foreign outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines and
Indonesia eked out small gains on Thursday helped by selective
buying in large caps such as Globe Telecoms but the
region saw more outflows as investors in Asia flocked to safe
haven assets due to rising global risks.
    Foreign investors sold shares in the Philippines, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Thailand, data showed, amid weak regional sentiment
spooked by a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine
and tit-for-tat economic sanctions between the West and Moscow.
 
    Philippine-listed Globe Telecoms jumped 3.6 percent to a
record close, adding on Wednesday's rise after its strong
earnings for the first half. Shares of Indonesia's Bank Rakyat
Indonesia were among the few bright spots in Jakarta.
 
    Malaysia's outflows on Thursday were valued at 145 million
ringgit ($45.22 million), ahead of Thailand's 1.03 billion baht
($31.94 million), Indonesia's 237.7 billion rupiah (20.16
million) and the Philippine's 168.9 million peso ($3.84
million).
    Foreign money has shifted into bonds, with foreign ownership
in Indonesian government bonds reaching a record high this week
amid an increasing flow of global funds to emerging markets.
 
    Thailand saw foreign inflows into long term corporate and
government bonds in the first four days of August, the Thai Bond
Market Association's data showed.
    In July, the inflows of short- and long-term bonds were
worth a net 108 billion baht ($3.35 billion), the biggest
monthly inflows this year, it said.
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   436.93        437.76       -0.19
 Singapore          3314.22       3320.23       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1867.32       1869.92       -0.14
 Bangkok            1522.27       1522.41       -0.01
 Jakarta            5066.98       5058.23       +0.17
 Manila             6955.21       6948.97       +0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         607.62        606.70       +0.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   436.93        388.37      +12.50
 Singapore          3314.22       3167.43       +4.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1867.32       1866.96       +0.02
 Bangkok            1522.27       1298.71      +17.21
 Jakarta            5066.98       4274.18      +18.55
 Manila             6955.21       5889.83      +18.09
 Ho Chi Minh         607.62        504.63      +20.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

(1 US dollar = 44.0100 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 32.2500 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 11,790.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.2065 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
