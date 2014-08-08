SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia, Singapore post worst weekly losses since March

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Stocks in Malaysia and Singapore suffered their worst weekly losses in five months on Friday amid rising global risk aversion and a fall in regional currencies after U.S. President Barack Obama's authorisation of air strikes in Iraq. Malaysia's main index dropped 1.5 percent to the lowest close since March 26, sliding 1.3 percent on the week. Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 122 million ringgit ($38 million) on Friday, stock exchange data showed. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8 percent on the day and 1.7 percent on the week. Shares of realtor UOL Group Ltd slipped 1.4 percent after the company said its second-quarter net profit fell by more than half. Other equities markets in Southeast Asia had a mixed weekly performance, with Indonesia and the Philippines little changed while Vietnam rose 1.9 percent, the region's best performer. Thai stocks climbed 1.3 percent on the week, recouping some of the 2.8 percent losses a week earlier. The Thai stock market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.64 436.93 -0.52 Singapore 3288.89 3314.22 -0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1839.87 1867.32 -1.47 Bangkok 1520.31 1522.27 -0.13 Jakarta 5053.76 5066.98 -0.26 Manila 6880.34 6955.21 -1.08 Ho Chi Minh 605.43 607.62 -0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.64 388.37 +11.91 Singapore 3288.89 3167.43 +3.83 Kuala Lumpur 1839.87 1866.96 -1.45 Bangkok 1520.31 1298.71 +17.06 Jakarta 5053.76 4274.18 +18.24 Manila 6880.34 5889.83 +16.82 Ho Chi Minh 605.43 504.63 +19.98 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 3.2060 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)