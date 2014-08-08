FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia, Singapore post worst weekly losses since March
August 8, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia, Singapore post worst weekly losses since March

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Stocks in Malaysia and Singapore
suffered their worst weekly losses in five months on Friday amid
rising global risk aversion and a fall in regional currencies
after U.S. President Barack Obama's authorisation of air strikes
in Iraq. 
    Malaysia's main index dropped 1.5 percent to the
lowest close since March 26, sliding 1.3 percent on the week.
Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 122 million
ringgit ($38 million) on Friday, stock exchange data showed.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8
percent on the day and 1.7 percent on the week. Shares of
realtor UOL Group Ltd slipped 1.4 percent after the
company said its second-quarter net profit fell by more than
half. 
    Other equities markets in Southeast Asia had a mixed weekly
performance, with Indonesia and the Philippines 
little changed while Vietnam rose 1.9 percent, the
region's best performer.
    Thai stocks climbed 1.3 percent on the week,
recouping some of the 2.8 percent losses a week earlier. The
Thai stock market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a
public holiday.
            
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.64        436.93       -0.52
 Singapore          3288.89       3314.22       -0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1839.87       1867.32       -1.47
 Bangkok            1520.31       1522.27       -0.13
 Jakarta            5053.76       5066.98       -0.26
 Manila             6880.34       6955.21       -1.08
 Ho Chi Minh         605.43        607.62       -0.36
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.64        388.37      +11.91
 Singapore          3288.89       3167.43       +3.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1839.87       1866.96       -1.45
 Bangkok            1520.31       1298.71      +17.06
 Jakarta            5053.76       4274.18      +18.24
 Manila             6880.34       5889.83      +16.82
 Ho Chi Minh         605.43        504.63      +19.98
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(1 US dollar = 3.2060 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
