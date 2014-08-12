FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Edge up; Jakarta gains to 3-wk high; Bumi in focus
August 12, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Edge up; Jakarta gains to 3-wk high; Bumi in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained
for a second session on Tuesday as investors temporarily
shrugged off geopolitical concerns, with Indonesia at a
three-week high and Singapore edging up on better-than-expected
second-quarter growth.
    The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.4 percent by
midday led by Telkom Indonesia, which was up 0.9
percent after a government proposal to eliminate the Universal
Service Obligation (USO), which is currently at 1.25 percent of
sales.
    Shares in Indonesia's largest thermal coal miner PT Bumi
Resources TBk rose as much as 6.6 percent in early
trade after having fallen 10 percent in the last four sessions. 
    Bumi on Monday said it will pay the 9.25 percent coupon of
its $375 million debt on Aug. 12 before meeting with bondholders
on Aug. 22 to renegotiate its terms. 
    "The market is positively responding to the company's plan
to pay the coupon of its bond, even though many doubt they will
have the money to settle the debt even if they have to sell
asset," said Reza Priyambada, head of research at Trust
Securities in Jakarta.
    Analysts, however, expect a fall in the index during the
week on an expected worsening of the current account deficit in
the second quarter, for which data is scheduled to be released
on Friday, and talks over cutting the fuel subsidy.
    The Singapore index was up 0.1 percent at 0619 GMT
led by banks after the city-state posted a 2.4 percent economic
growth, slightly up from the 2.1 percent expansion cited in the
government's advance estimate and avoiding a quarterly
contraction. 
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank
Ltd, which rose 0.6 percent each, helped boost the
overall index. 
    Malaysia was steady while the Philippines was
up 0.3 percent. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.5 percent as
investors sold some of their holdings to take profit. 
    Thailand was closed for a second day for a public holiday.
            
For Asian companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0619 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.60        438.13       +0.11
 Singapore          3309.17       3306.45       +0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1849.43       1849.32       +0.01
 Jakarta            5133.34       5113.24       +0.39
 Manila             6973.99       6956.66       +0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         599.33        602.13       -0.47
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in New Delhi and Fransiska Nangoy in
Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
