SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Jakarta gains to over 14-mth closing high; sees foreign inflows
#Asia
August 12, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Jakarta gains to over 14-mth closing high; sees foreign inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's stock market gained to a more
than 14-month closing high on Tuesday, helped by foreign
inflows, but others in the region closed mixed as investors
waited for geopolitical cues. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.4 percent firmer
at 5,132.40, its highest close since May 29 last year, Thomson
Reuters data showed. Foreign investors bought $36.41 million
worth Indonesian shares on Tuesday. 
    The gain was led by Telkom Indonesia, which closed
1.1 percent up after a government proposal to eliminate the
Universal Service Obligation (USO) levy, which is currently at
1.25 percent of sales.
    Shares in Indonesia's largest thermal coal miner PT Bumi
Resources TBk rose as much as 6.6 percent in early
trade after having fallen 10 percent in the last four sessions.
It closed up 2.2 percent after the market positively responded
to the company's plan to pay its bond coupon
rate. 
    The Singapore index surrendered early gains to
close 0.1 percent lower after the city-state's economic data
showed it had avoided shrinking in the second quarter of 2014,
though weakness in the services sector is set to weigh on growth
in the second half of the year. 
    Malaysia ended 0.1 percent firmer, while the
Philippines closed 0.4 percent up at a one-week high.  
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, recovering from early
losses of more than 0.5 percent, ended down 0.1 percent.
    Thailand was closed for a second day due to a public
holiday.
            
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.52        438.83       +0.09
 Singapore          3303.39       3306.45       -0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.39       1849.32       +0.06
 Jakarta            5132.40       5113.24       +0.37
 Manila             6983.49       6956.66       +0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         601.78        602.13       -0.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.52        388.37      +12.91
 Singapore          3303.39       3167.43       +4.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.39       1866.96       -0.89
 Bangkok            1520.31       1298.71      +17.06
 Jakarta            5132.40       4274.18      +20.08
 Manila             6993.49       5889.83      +18.57
 Ho Chi Minh         601.78        504.63      +19.25
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(1 US dollar = 11,685.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in New Delhi; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
