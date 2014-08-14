SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at over 1-yr high; Indonesia retreats on Q2 data

By Mai Nguyen HANOI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were a mixed bag on Thursday, with the Philippines closing at its highest in nearly 15 months on strong buying in top telecoms firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. Philippine shares rose 1.07 percent to close at 7,061 points, a level not seen since May 29 last year, on solid volumes, Reuters data showed. PLDT, the biggest firm on the index by market value, surged 4.03 percent to 3,250 pesos ($74.5), its highest close since May 2013. The stock's weighting will be increased in the coming rebalancing of the MSCI International Philippines Price Return Index, traders said. Philippine industrial conglomerate Ayala Corp also hit its record high close after reporting a 34 percent jump in net profit during January-June of 2014. Indonesia retreated 0.25 percent, having climbed to a more than one-year closing high in the previous session following its central bank's announcement of a larger-than-expected current account deficit in the second quarter. Indonesia posted a surplus in the previous three months. Jakarta shares are still Southeast Asia's most profitable this year, according to Reuters data. Other markets moved range-bound, with Thailand's SET Index dipping 0.17 percent and Singapore down 0.2 percent. Malaysia and Vietnam finished in positive territory, closing up 0.19 percent and 0.41 percent respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at close Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.46 441.79 +0.38 Singapore 3294.83 3301.41 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1861.58 1858.04 +0.19 Bangkok 1541.97 1544.55 -0.17 Jakarta 5155.55 5168.27 -0.25 Manila 7061.00 6986.24 +1.07 Ho Chi Minh 605.25 602.76 +0.41 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.46 388.37 +14.18 Singapore 3294.83 3167.43 +4.02 Kuala Lumpur 1861.58 1866.96 -0.29 Bangkok 1541.97 1298.71 +18.73 Jakarta 5155.55 4274.18 +20.62 Manila 7061.00 5889.83 +19.88 Ho Chi Minh 605.25 504.63 +19.94 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1=43.6050 Philippine peso) (Editing by Martin Petty and Prateek Chatterjee)