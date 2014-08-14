FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at over 1-yr high; Indonesia retreats on Q2 data
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 14, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at over 1-yr high; Indonesia retreats on Q2 data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Mai Nguyen
    HANOI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
a mixed bag on Thursday, with the Philippines closing at
its highest in nearly 15 months on strong buying in top telecoms
firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co.
    Philippine shares rose 1.07 percent to close at 7,061
points, a level not seen since May 29 last year, on solid
volumes, Reuters data showed.
    PLDT, the biggest firm on the index by market value, surged
4.03 percent to 3,250 pesos ($74.5), its highest close since May
2013. The stock's weighting will be increased in the coming
rebalancing of the MSCI International Philippines Price Return
Index, traders said.
    Philippine industrial conglomerate Ayala Corp also
hit its record high close after reporting a 34 percent jump in
net profit during January-June of 2014. 
    Indonesia retreated 0.25 percent, having climbed to
a more than one-year closing high in the previous session
following its central bank's announcement of a
larger-than-expected current account deficit in the second
quarter. Indonesia posted a surplus in the previous three
months. 
    Jakarta shares are still Southeast Asia's most profitable
this year, according to Reuters data.
    Other markets moved range-bound, with Thailand's SET Index
 dipping 0.17 percent and Singapore down 0.2
percent.
    Malaysia and Vietnam finished in positive
territory, closing up 0.19 percent and 0.41 percent
respectively.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at close
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.46        441.79       +0.38
 Singapore          3294.83       3301.41       -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.58       1858.04       +0.19
 Bangkok            1541.97       1544.55       -0.17
 Jakarta            5155.55       5168.27       -0.25
 Manila             7061.00       6986.24       +1.07
 Ho Chi Minh         605.25        602.76       +0.41
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.46        388.37      +14.18
 Singapore          3294.83       3167.43       +4.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.58       1866.96       -0.29
 Bangkok            1541.97       1298.71      +18.73
 Jakarta            5155.55       4274.18      +20.62
 Manila             7061.00       5889.83      +19.88
 Ho Chi Minh         605.25        504.63      +19.94
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1=43.6050 Philippine peso)

 (Editing by Martin Petty and Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.