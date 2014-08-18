FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Range-bound as foreign investors sell shares
August 18, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Range-bound as foreign investors sell shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were range-bound on Monday, with Thai shares easing as investors
cashed in on recent gainers among large-caps such as Intouch
Holdings, while stocks in Malaysia snapped five days
of gains amid foreign-led selling.
    Bangkok's SET index ended down 0.3 percent, giving
up early gains after data showed Thailand avoided recession in
the second quarter. 
    Investors awaited the formation of an interim government
seen taking place by next week. Broker KGI Securities said
optimism the new cabinet would boost growth in the second half
of 2014 remained intact.
    General Prayuth Chan-ocha, stressing that the military had a
"limited time" in power before a return to civilian rule,
submitted a draft fiscal 2015 budget on Monday, with defence and
education receiving hefty increases. 
    Malaysia's key index fell 0.14 percent after hitting
a more than one-week high on Friday. Malaysia and several
markets in Southeast Asia reported outflows amid concerns about
tensions between Ukraine and Russia. 
    Exchange data showed foreign investors were net sellers of
Malaysian shares worth 60 million ringgit ($19 million).
Foreigners also offloaded a net 31 million peso ($709,463) in
Philippine shares and Thai stocks worth a net 983
million baht ($31 million).
               
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.67        444.35       -0.15
 Singapore          3312.78       3314.77       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.75       1864.31       -0.14
 Bangkok            1542.36       1546.62       -0.28
 Jakarta            5156.75       5148.96       +0.15
 Manila             7027.58       7008.51       +0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         605.08        604.24       +0.14
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.67        388.37      +14.24
 Singapore          3312.78       3167.43       +4.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1861.75       1866.96       -0.28
 Bangkok            1542.36       1298.71      +18.76
 Jakarta            5156.75       4274.18      +20.65
 Manila             7027.58       5889.83      +19.32
 Ho Chi Minh         605.08        504.63      +19.91
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

(1 US dollar = 43.6950 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 31.8200 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 3.1550 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

