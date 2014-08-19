FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Thailand to get new PM this week
August 19, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Thailand to get new PM this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday as renewed investor appetite for risk
lifted shares globally, with the Thai index eking out gains amid
foreign inflows ahead of the nomination of a new prime minister
later in the week.
    The Thai SET index closed up 0.03 percent, with
shares of Siam Commercial Bank and skytrain operator
BTS Group Holdings among the most actively traded.
    Thailand's military-dominated legislature will nominate a
prime minister this week, members of the national assembly said
on Tuesday, a move that looks set to consolidate the army's hold
on power almost 100 days since it wrested control of the
country. 
    Indonesia's main index closed up 0.16 percent, with
brokers citing the formation of a new government in October
among the positive factors.
    Fund flows in the region were mixed, with Indonesia
reporting net foreign outflows of 448.7 billion rupiah ($38.4
million), Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    The Thai stock market brought in inflows of 866 million baht
($27.2 million), while Malaysia's was at 78.2 million ringgit
($24.8 million) and the Philippines took in a net 4.2 billion
peso ($96 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Vietnam slipped into negative territory, closing down
0.07 percent as investors took profits, while gains in
PetroVietNam Gas helped limit the market's retreat.
 
           
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.88        443.88       +0.22
 Singapore          3316.43       3312.78       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.16       1861.75       +0.56
 Bangkok            1542.85       1542.36       +0.03
 Jakarta            5165.17       5156.75       +0.16
 Manila             7082.75       7027.58       +0.79
 Ho Chi Minh         604.64        605.08       -0.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.88        388.37      +14.55
 Singapore          3316.43       3167.43       +4.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.18       1866.96       +0.28
 Bangkok            1542.85       1298.71      +18.80
 Jakarta            5165.16       4274.18      +20.85
 Manila             7082.75       5889.83      +20.25
 Ho Chi Minh         604.64        504.63      +19.91
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

(1 US dollar = 11,678.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 31.8400 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 3.1560 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 43.6500 Philippine peso)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
