FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia up before court verdict; Thai at more than 14-month high
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 21, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia up before court verdict; Thai at more than 14-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia recouped
early losses and closed near a 15-month high on Thursday ahead
of a court ruling on the presidential election, while Thai
shares edged up after the country's army chief was appointed
prime minister.
    Jakarta's Composite Index, which measures the
movement of 501 stocks, finished 0.3 percent higher at 5,206.14,
its highest close since May 22, 2013 and just shy of the record
close of 5,214.97 hit on May 20 last year.
    The benchmark lost almost 1 percent in early trading amid
caution before the court verdict, but brokers said late buying
reflected expectations of a ruling in favour of Joko Widodo.
 
    Foreign investors bought shares for a second day worth a
combined 925 billion rupiah ($79 million) as the rupiah 
strengthened to trade around 11,685 against the dollar compared
with a previous close of 11,698. 
    In Bangkok, the key SET index rose for a third day,
closing slightly higher at 1,551.41, the highest finish in more
than 14 months.
    Brokers attributed the rise to optimism around the
nomination of General Prayuth Chan-ocha as Prime Minister and a
soon-to-be-formed government.  
    State-run Krung Thai Bank gained almost 2 percent
while home builder Land & Houses jumped 2.7 percent amid
 selective buying in sectors seen as beneficiaries of an
improved economic outlook and political stability.
    Malaysia fell, bucking the trend in the region, with
retail investors selling a net 42 million ringgit ($13.2
million) of stock while domestic institutions and foreign
investors were net buyers, exchange data showed.
    The Philippine stock market was closed for a public
holiday and will reopen on Friday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.85        444.63       +0.05
 Singapore          3324.09       3323.65       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1874.81       1878.89       -0.22
 Bangkok            1551.41       1550.77       +0.04
 Jakarta            5206.14       5190.17       +0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         612.94        606.70       +1.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.85        388.37      +14.54
 Singapore          3324.09       3167.43       +4.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1874.81       1866.96       +0.42
 Bangkok            1551.41       1298.71      +19.46
 Jakarta            5206.14       4274.18      +21.80
 Manila                --         5889.83      +20.49
 Ho Chi Minh         612.94        504.63      +21.46
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.   

(1 US dollar = 11,685.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.1690 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.