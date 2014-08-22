FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls in strong week; Thai index near 15-month high
#Asia
August 22, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls in strong week; Thai index near 15-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's benchmark index
snapped a four-day rising streak on Friday amid selling in
recently rallying large caps, while Thai shares eked out more
gains to a near 15-month high as investors built positions in
tourism-related stocks and retailers.
    Jakarta's Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent,
slightly trimming its weekly gain to 1 percent, after active
selling in shares of Telkom Indonesia and Bank Mandiri
, which led among gainers early in the week.
    "Today's correction is expected, since JCI has risen
recently in response to investor expectations for a peaceful and
successful presidential election," said John Teja, director of
broker Ciptadana Securities.
    The index earlier rose to a near record high of 5,223.97
amid a rise in the rupiah, a day after the country's
highest court gave Joko Widodo the green light to lead Southeast
Asia's largest economy from its worst slowdown since the global
financial crisis. 
    Uncertainties over president-elect Widodo's policy,
including fuel price hike expectation, would keep the market
volatile in the near term, brokers said. 
    Thai SET index rose for a fourth straight day,
taking its gain on the week to 0.7 percent. It closed at
1,556.97, the highest since May 2013.
    Shares of Airports of Thailand jumped 3.2 percent
and Central Pattana surged 4.9 percent, reflecting
optimism around the domestic political stability after Thailand
named a newly-nominated prime minister. 
    Others in Southeast Asia had a positive week, with stocks in
Singapore and Malaysia posting modest gains,
while the Philippines climbed 1.8 percent and Vietnam
 notched up 2.6 percent.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.92        444.83       +0.24
 Singapore          3325.50       3324.09       +0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.99       1874.81       -0.20
 Bangkok            1556.97       1551.41       +0.36
 Jakarta            5198.89       5206.13       -0.14
 Manila             7133.09       7096.49       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         620.14        612.94       +1.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.92        388.37      +14.82
 Singapore          3325.50       3167.43       +4.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.99       1866.96       +0.22
 Bangkok            1556.97       1298.71      +19.89
 Jakarta            5198.89       4274.18      +21.63
 Manila             7133.09       5889.83      +21.11
 Ho Chi Minh         620.14        504.63      +22.89
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
