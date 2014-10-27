FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia down after cabinet appointment
October 27, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia down after cabinet appointment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's stock market fell to a more
than one-week low on Monday as the appointment of a new cabinet
failed to lift investor sentiment, while in several other
Southeast Asian markets upbeat U.S. economic data helped cap the
falls. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended down 1 percent,
led by financials, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank
Central Asia falling 2.3 percent and 1.1 percent
respectively. 
    Indonesia's new president on Sunday named professional
technocrats to lead the top economic ministries and implement
much-needed reforms that address costly fuel subsidies, cooling
investment and creaky infrastructure in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy. 
    However, analysts said the market perceived the move as
short of its expectations. 
    Foreigners, however, bought a net $55.65 million worth of
Indonesian shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.  
    Kuala Lumpur saw net foreign outflows of $9.07 million,
while Manila witnessed $6.58 million in outflows, data from
their exchanges showed. 
    For Bangkok, it was $41.43 million in outflows, according to
Thomson Reuters data. 
    Asian equities rose on Monday, taking heart from upbeat U.S.
economic data and slightly better-than-expected health checks on
euro zone banks, which helped revive investor appetite for risk.
 
    The Philippines stock index ended flat, recovering
from early losses, while Thailand, Malaysia and
Singapore all ended firmer.
    Vietnam closed down 1.8 percent in cautious trading
as investors offloaded most stocks after one of the country's
top tycoons was detained last week on suspicion of fraud.
 
    In Manila, shares of BDO Unibank Inc traded steady
after the Philippines' biggest lender by assets posted a 41
percent gain in its September quarter net income. 
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3226.11       3222.55       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1823.15       1818.86       +0.24
 Bangkok            1547.89       1539.91       +0.52
 Jakarta            5024.29       5073.07       -0.96
 Manila             7103.54       7103.55        0.00
 Ho Chi Minh         580.80        591.51       -1.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3226.11       3167.43       +1.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1823.15       1866.96       -2.58
 Bangkok            1547.89       1298.71      +18.57
 Jakarta            5024.29       4274.18      +18.69
 Manila             7103.54       5889.83      +20.61
 Ho Chi Minh         580.80        504.63      +17.22
 
(1 US dollar = 12,110.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.2745 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 44.7850 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 32.4500 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez n COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
