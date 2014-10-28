FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia down at near two-week low; Fed meet eyed
October 28, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia down at near two-week low; Fed meet eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets ended mixed on
Tuesday with Indonesia falling to a near-two-week low as
investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting that begins later in the session for clues to the
direction of U.S. interest rates.
    The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.5 percent
weaker at its lowest since Oct. 16, recording a decline for a
third straight session as the country's newly-appointed cabinet
weighed on investor sentiment.
    Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities in a research note said
Indonesian President Joko Widodo's cabinet has more political
appointees than expected holding several important posts.
    Trimegah expects the market to remain sceptical and will
need to see a sizable fuel price hike of 2,000 rupiah or more
for the Jokowi government to regain the full confidence of
investors.
    Foreign investors sold a net $52.46 million worth of
Indonesian stocks on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    In other markets, investors were broadly concerned over the 
outcome of the Fed meeting. 
    Singapore-based NetResearch Asia in a investor note said the
Fed's post-meeting comments will be closely watched with
observers divided as to whether there would be any change in its
stance on interest rates and especially on any changes to the
end date for the third round of quantitative easing.
    "Though some may cheer such a move, it would also signal to
others that the Fed's grasp on economic indicators may not be as
thorough as it should be, especially after recent assurances
that plans are on track," it said.
    The Philippines and Singapore fell 0.5
percent each to one-week lows. 
    Thailand, bucking the trend, gained 0.6 percent to
its highest close since Oct. 9, despite foreign investors
selling a net $71.53 million worth of shares, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
    Malaysia recouped early losses to end marginally
higher, while Vietnam rebounded on bargain-hunting. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3211.65       3226.11       -0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.68       1823.15       +0.14
 Bangkok            1556.53       1547.89       +0.56
 Jakarta            5001.30       5024.29       -0.46
 Manila             7066.74       7103.54       -0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         583.13        580.80       +0.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3211.65       3167.43       +1.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.68       1866.96       -2.21
 Bangkok            1556.53       1298.71      +19.85
 Jakarta            5001.30       4274.18      +17.01
 Manila             7066.74       5889.83      +19.98
 Ho Chi Minh         583.13        504.63      +15.56
 (1 US dollar = 32.4500 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 12,165.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
