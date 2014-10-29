FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Firmer on hopes from Fed meeting; Thai at three-week high
October 29, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Firmer on hopes from Fed meeting; Thai at three-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on
Wednesday amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait
longer before raising interest rates, with Thailand at a more
than three-week.
    The Fed is widely expected to announce later on Wednesday it
will end its two-year-old bond-buying stimulus as the U.S.
economy continues to recover. 
    "No major policy shifts are expected and would certainly
raise a lot of eyebrows if there were," Singapore-based
NetResearch Asia said in an investor note.
    Rise in U.S. consumer confidence also helped boost appetite
for risky assets in the region, analysts said. 
    Consumer confidence in the United States hit a seven-year
high in October and overshadowed a separate report showing new
orders for capital goods by businesses there fell the most in
eight months in September. 
    Thailand's SET index was up 0.8 percent at 0809 GMT,
its highest level since Oct. 6, while the Jakarta Composite
Index rose 1.3 percent to recover from a near two-week
low hit in the previous session. 
    The Philippine index edged up 0.4 percent, Malaysia 
was 0.6 percent firmer, and Singapore rose 0.3 percent,
rebounding from a more than one-week low hit in the previous
session. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 1.4 percent,
extending a rally in the previous session that analysts said was
a technical rebound after steep falls.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0809 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3220.43       3211.65       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1836.89       1825.68       +0.61
 Bangkok            1568.78       1556.53       +0.79
 Jakarta            5067.13       5001.30       +1.32
 Manila             7093.31       7066.74       +0.38
 Ho Chi Minh         591.20       583.13        +1.38
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
