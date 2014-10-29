FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on hopes from Fed meeting; Indonesia rebounds
October 29, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on hopes from Fed meeting; Indonesia rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Wednesday amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait
longer before raising interest rates, with Indonesia recovering
from a near two-week low hit in the previous session. 
    The Fed is widely expected to announce later on Wednesday it
will end its two-year-old bond-buying stimulus as the U.S.
economy continues to recover. 
    "No major policy shifts are expected and would certainly
raise a lot of eyebrows if there were," Singapore-based
NetResearch Asia said in an investor note.
    Rise in U.S. consumer confidence also helped boost appetite
for risky assets in the region, analysts said. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent,
recovering from a near two-week low in the previous session, as
net foreign inflows touched $159.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters data. 
    Thailand's SET index gained 0.4 percent to a near
three-week high. Foreign inflows were at $30.20 million,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
    Malaysia ended 0.8 percent firmer, helped by net
foreign buying of $61.85 million, bourse data showed. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 1.4 percent on
widespread buying after positive earnings from several
companies. 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3224.03       3211.65       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1839.55       1825.68       +0.76
 Bangkok            1562.67       1556.53       +0.39
 Jakarta            5074.06       5001.30       +1.45
 Manila             7093.31       7066.74       +0.38
 Ho Chi Minh         591.20        583.13       +1.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3224.03       3167.43       +1.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1839.55       1866.96       -1.47
 Bangkok            1562.67       1298.71      +20.32
 Jakarta            5074.06       4274.18      +18.71
 Manila             7093.31       5889.83      +20.43
 Ho Chi Minh         591.20        504.63      +17.16
 (1 US dollar = 12,075.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 32.4500 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 3.2710 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

