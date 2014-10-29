SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on hopes from Fed meeting; Indonesia rebounds

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait longer before raising interest rates, with Indonesia recovering from a near two-week low hit in the previous session. The Fed is widely expected to announce later on Wednesday it will end its two-year-old bond-buying stimulus as the U.S. economy continues to recover. "No major policy shifts are expected and would certainly raise a lot of eyebrows if there were," Singapore-based NetResearch Asia said in an investor note. Rise in U.S. consumer confidence also helped boost appetite for risky assets in the region, analysts said. The Jakarta Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent, recovering from a near two-week low in the previous session, as net foreign inflows touched $159.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thailand's SET index gained 0.4 percent to a near three-week high. Foreign inflows were at $30.20 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. Malaysia ended 0.8 percent firmer, helped by net foreign buying of $61.85 million, bourse data showed. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 1.4 percent on widespread buying after positive earnings from several companies. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3224.03 3211.65 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1839.55 1825.68 +0.76 Bangkok 1562.67 1556.53 +0.39 Jakarta 5074.06 5001.30 +1.45 Manila 7093.31 7066.74 +0.38 Ho Chi Minh 591.20 583.13 +1.38 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3224.03 3167.43 +1.79 Kuala Lumpur 1839.55 1866.96 -1.47 Bangkok 1562.67 1298.71 +20.32 Jakarta 5074.06 4274.18 +18.71 Manila 7093.31 5889.83 +20.43 Ho Chi Minh 591.20 504.63 +17.16 (1 US dollar = 12,075.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 32.4500 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 3.2710 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)