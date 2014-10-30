FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Jakarta down on political concerns
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Jakarta down on political concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Jakarta shares ended weaker on Thursday
on political concerns while most other Southeast Asian stock
markets rose, with some trading range-bound, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve expectedly ended its massive quantitative easing
programme.
    The Jakarta Composite Index edged down 0.3 percent
after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous session as a vote on
Indonesian parliament commission leaders weighed on sentiment. 
    Bucking the trend in the overall market, shares of
Indonesian palm oil companies gained on an expected increase in
palm oil prices and strong earnings, traders said.
    Shares of PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk rose as much
as 9.1 percent, PT London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk gained
3.99 percent and PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk rose 3.3
percent.
    Palm oil prices may have bottomed out and will likely trade
between 2,100 and 2,300 ringgit per tonne ($641-$703) in the
next few weeks before rising to 2,500 ringgit by March as output
weakens and stocks ease, an analyst said. 
    Thailand's SET index ended 0.2 percent up at its
four week high, the Philippine index gained 1.1 percent,
and Malaysia ended 0.1 percent firmer. Singapore
 gained 0.32 percent.
    Jakarta saw a net foreign inflow of $21.05 million, Thomson
Reuters data showed, while Kuala Lumpur saw $30.52 million
inflow, the stock exchange data showed. 
    Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist at broker Phillip
Securities, said gains were slow after the Fed decision though
it was expected.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday ended its monthly bond
purchase program, which at its peak pumped $85 billion a month
into the financial system. It also signalled confidence the U.S.
economic recovery would remain on track despite signs of a
slowdown in many parts of the global economy. 
    Vietnam retreated to end 0.35 percent weaker as
investors took profit and low liquidity showed weak appetite.
 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3234.31       3224.11       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.78       1839.55       +0.18
 Bangkok            1565.35       1562.67       +0.17
 Jakarta            5058.85       5074.06       -0.30
 Manila             7170.99       7093.31       +1.10
 Ho Chi Minh         589.14        591.20       -0.35
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3234.31       3167.43       +2.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.78       1866.96       -1.30
 Bangkok            1565.35       1298.71      +20.53
 Jakarta            5058.85       4274.18      +18.36
 Manila             7170.99       5889.83      +21.75
 Ho Chi Minh         589.14        504.63      +16.75
 ($1 = 12,120.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.2875 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO, Fransiska Nangoy and
Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
