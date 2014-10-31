FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks- Gain on Japan's monetary stimulus, inflows
October 31, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks- Gain on Japan's monetary stimulus, inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday as steps towards further monetary easing by the
Bank of Japan lifted market sentiment. Bank stocks helped
Singapore's benchmark touch a one-month high and late buying
into large caps boosted shares of Thai PTT in Bangkok.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 1.2 percent
at 3,276.74, its highest since Sept. 30. Shares of United
Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
 led the gainers after favourable earnings numbers.
  
    The Thai SET index ended up 1.2 percent at 1,584.16,
a near one-month high. Shares of PTT jumped 3.95
percent, their biggest single-day gain in nearly eight weeks.
 
    Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended little changed on
the month after suffering losses earlier in the month due to
concerns over the health of the global economy.
    Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines
 reported net buying by foreign investors worth 325.7
billion rupiah ($6.96 million), 180 million ringgit ($54.72
million) and 695.7 million peso ($15.49 million), respectively,
on Friday, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3274.25       3234.31       +1.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.15       1842.78       +0.67
 Bangkok            1584.16       1565.35       +1.20
 Jakarta            5089.55       5058.85       +0.61
 Manila             7215.73       7170.99       +0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         600.84        589.14       +1.99
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3274.25       3167.43       +3.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.15       1866.96       -0.63
 Bangkok            1584.16       1298.71      +21.98
 Jakarta            5089.55       4274.18      +19.08
 Manila             7215.73       5889.83      +22.51
 Ho Chi Minh         600.84        504.63      +19.07
 (1 US dollar = 3.2895 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 44.9100 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 12,080.0000 rupiah)    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
