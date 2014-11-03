FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mixed after BoJ stimulus, concern over China
November 3, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mixed after BoJ stimulus, concern over China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Monday after the Bank of Japan expanded its
bond-buying stimulus and as the Chinese economy showed signs of
a slowdown.
    Shares in the Philippines rose 1 percent while the
Singapore stock index extended gains to a fourth day.
However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell around 0.5 percent from a five-week
high.
    "It's really because of what Japan did last week. The
stimulus brought global markets up," Miguel Agarao, analyst at
Wealth Securities Inc in Manila, said over the telephone. "It
was a surprise because the U.S. is ending its stimulus but Japan
is increasing so it's good for liquidity," he said.
    On Friday, the Bank of Japan surprised global markets by
expanding its massive stimulus spending as economic growth and
inflation have not picked up as much as expected.
 
    China's factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month
low in October as firms fought slowing orders and rising costs
in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's
growth outlook is hazy at best. 
    Indonesian shares were down 0.3 percent after
worse-than-expected inflation and trade deficit data.
  
    Shares of Indonesian animal feed companies were among the
biggest losers after disappointing earnings. PT Malindo Feedmill
Tbk fell more than 20 percent after reporting a 92
percent plunge in net profit for the nine months ended
September..
    The Malaysian stock index was down 0.1 percent by
the mid-day break.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0634 GMT
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3283.11       3234.31       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1852.26       1855.15       -0.16
 Bangkok            1585.33       1584.16       +0.07
 Jakarta            5074.65       5089.55       -0.29
 Manila             7290.70       7215.73       +1.04
 Ho Chi Minh         605.47        600.84       +0.77
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA and Neil Jerome
Morales in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

