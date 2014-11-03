FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Philippines posts biggest monthly gain on BoJ stimulus
November 3, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Philippines posts biggest monthly gain on BoJ stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Monday with the Philippine index posting its
biggest gain in a month after the Bank of Japan expanded its
stimulus, while other markets were overshadowed by signs of a
slowdown in China.
    Shares in the Philippines rose 1.35 percent, its
biggest gain since Sept. 3, to close at its highest in more than
five weeks. Singapore extended gains to a fourth day.
However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell around 0.5 percent from a five-week
high.
    "It's really because of what Japan did last week. The
stimulus brought global markets up," Miguel Agarao, analyst at
Wealth Securities Inc in Manila, said over the telephone. "It
was a surprise because the U.S. is ending its stimulus but Japan
is increasing so it's good for liquidity," he said.
    On Friday, the Bank of Japan surprised global markets by
expanding its massive stimulus spending as economic growth and
inflation have not picked up as much as expected.
 
    China's factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month
low in October as firms fought slowing orders and rising costs
in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's
growth outlook is hazy at best. 
    Indonesian shares were down 0.1 percent as the
country's trade deficit narrowed in September, but was larger
than expected.. 
    Shares of Indonesian animal feed companies were among the
biggest losers after disappointing earnings. PT Malindo Feedmill
Tbk fell more than 20 percent after reporting a 92
percent plunge in net profit for the nine months ended
September..
    The Malaysian stock index was down 0.1 percent while
Thai stocks fell 0.3 percent for the day.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3290.84       3274.25       +0.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1853.34       1855.15       -0.10
 Bangkok            1579.18       1584.16       -0.31
 Jakarta            5085.51       5089.55       -0.08
 Manila             7312.85       7215.73       +1.35
 Ho Chi Minh         603.15        600.84       +0.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3290.84       3167.43       +3.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1853.34       1866.96       -0.73
 Bangkok            1579.18       1298.71       +21.6
 Jakarta            5085.51       4274.18       +18.9
 Manila             7312.85       5889.83       +24.2
 Ho Chi Minh         603.15        504.63       +19.5
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA, Neil Jerome Morales
in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
