SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Philippines posts biggest monthly gain on BoJ stimulus

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded mixed on Monday with the Philippine index posting its biggest gain in a month after the Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus, while other markets were overshadowed by signs of a slowdown in China. Shares in the Philippines rose 1.35 percent, its biggest gain since Sept. 3, to close at its highest in more than five weeks. Singapore extended gains to a fourth day. However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell around 0.5 percent from a five-week high. "It's really because of what Japan did last week. The stimulus brought global markets up," Miguel Agarao, analyst at Wealth Securities Inc in Manila, said over the telephone. "It was a surprise because the U.S. is ending its stimulus but Japan is increasing so it's good for liquidity," he said. On Friday, the Bank of Japan surprised global markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending as economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected. China's factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October as firms fought slowing orders and rising costs in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's growth outlook is hazy at best. Indonesian shares were down 0.1 percent as the country's trade deficit narrowed in September, but was larger than expected.. Shares of Indonesian animal feed companies were among the biggest losers after disappointing earnings. PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk fell more than 20 percent after reporting a 92 percent plunge in net profit for the nine months ended September.. The Malaysian stock index was down 0.1 percent while Thai stocks fell 0.3 percent for the day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3290.84 3274.25 +0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1853.34 1855.15 -0.10 Bangkok 1579.18 1584.16 -0.31 Jakarta 5085.51 5089.55 -0.08 Manila 7312.85 7215.73 +1.35 Ho Chi Minh 603.15 600.84 +0.38 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3290.84 3167.43 +3.89 Kuala Lumpur 1853.34 1866.96 -0.73 Bangkok 1579.18 1298.71 +21.6 Jakarta 5085.51 4274.18 +18.9 Manila 7312.85 5889.83 +24.2 Ho Chi Minh 603.15 504.63 +19.5 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA, Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)