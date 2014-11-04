FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mostly down on oil price jitters; Philippines down from 5-wk high
November 4, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mostly down on oil price jitters; Philippines down from 5-wk high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday as energy-related stocks took a beating
due to falling oil prices, while investors in Indonesia remained
on the sidelines ahead of the fuel subsidy cut decision.
    Brent crude fell below $84 a barrel on Tuesday, extending
losses to a fourth session after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
cut sales prices to the United States.    
    Drilling rig builders such as Singapore's Sembcorp Marine
Ltd declined 2.4 percent, while Vietnam's Petrovietnam
Drilling & Well Services Corp fell 1.6 percent.
    The Philippines' main stock index posted the biggest
drop in the region of 1.2 percent, tumbling from a five-week
high hit in the previous session.
    "We had a positive opening but we succumbed to profit-taking
late in the afternoon. We anticipated the market to benefit from
spillover buying in Japan but a lot of people took profits,"
said Grace Cerdenia, analyst at brokerage firm 2Trade-Asia in
Manila.
    Malaysia eased 0.3 percent as the ringgit dropped to
a near-nine-month low on concerns that the major crude palm oil
exporter will be hurt by falling oil prices. 
 
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times index fell 0.3
percent, ending a four-day rally.    
    "Declines are seen in the energy sector, triggered by Saudi
Arabia's plan to cut shipping cost to the U.S., while the supply
is high there," said Jakarta-based BNI Securities in a note.
    Indonesia closed 0.3 percent lower as investors
awaited a fuel subsidy cut decision that will save the
government nearly $13 billion next year. President Joko Widodo,
who took office on Oct. 20, was expected to announce the fuel
price hike earlier this month. 
    "Absence of clear schedule on when the government will
increase the price of subsidised fuel caused investors to wait
and see," BNI Securities said.
    Bucking the trend, stocks in Bangkok rose 0.4
percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3281.57       3290.84       -0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.36       1853.34       -0.32
 Bangkok            1585.15       1579.18       +0.38
 Jakarta            5070.94       5085.51       -0.29
 Manila             7222.01       7312.85       -1.24
 Ho Chi Minh         598.39        603.15       -0.79
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3281.57       3167.43       +3.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.36       1866.96       -1.04
 Bangkok            1585.15       1298.71       +22.1
 Jakarta            5070.94       4274.18       +18.6
 Manila             7222.01       5889.83       +22.6
 Ho Chi Minh         598.39        504.63       +18.6
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA and Neil Jerome
Morales in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
