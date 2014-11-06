FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on positive U.S. markets
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on positive U.S. markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets advanced Thursday after key U.S. indexes closed at
record highs Wednesday and on expectation of a monetary easing
in Europe.
    The Philippines stock index led the region,
rebounding from a two-day decline, with a 0.4 percent gain.
    "Eyes will be on the ECB policy meeting today to see whether
it will announce more monetary easing after the euro zone
economy remains weak," Phillip Securities said in a note on
Thursday.
    Advances in US equities overnight also helped lift 
sentiment, said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel
Sekuritas in Jakarta.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500
Index both rose 0.6 percent, led by gains in energy and
financial shares, following the Republican Party's election
victory and solid U.S. economic data. 
    Thailand rose 0.2 percent, with the country's energy
company PTT PCl rising to its highest in more than
three years, as the company expected to benefit from the
government's plan to raise fuel prices. 
    Stocks in Jakarta were 0.1 percent lower on
Thursday, extending its decline for the second day following the
country's 5.01 percent GDP growth in the third quarter, its
lowest since 2009.
    "Economic data was rather disappointing, but the index
decline is limited because there are hopes that the fuel subsidy
cut will be done soon and reallocated to infrastructure
development," said Alfatih of Samuel Sekuritas.
    President Joko Widodo, who assumed office about two weeks
ago, is expected to announce a fuel subsidy cut soon.
    
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0555
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3293.74       3287.54       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1835.95       1839.29       -0.18
 Bangkok            1580.89       1577.40       +0.22
 Jakarta            5062.72       5066.83       -0.08
 Manila             7243.11       7208.81       +0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         599.62        597.01       +0.44
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.