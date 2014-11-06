FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Jakarta down on weak economic growth
November 6, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Jakarta down on weak economic growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged up on Thursday after key U.S. indexes closed at
record highs on Wednesday, but Indonesian shares continued to
fall on disappointing economic data.
    Advances in U.S. equities overnight helped lift sentiment,
said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel Sekuritas in
Jakarta.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500
Index both rose 0.6 percent, led by gains in energy and
financial shares, following the Republican Party's election
victory and solid U.S. economic data. 
    The Philippine stock index led the region, rebounding
from a two-day decline, with a 0.4 percent gain. GT Capital
Holdings, a conglomerate group, gained 2.6 percent.  
 
    Thai stocks rose 0.2 percent, with energy company
PTT PCl rising 3.5 percent to its highest in more than
three years, as the company expected to benefit from the
government's plan to raise fuel prices. 
    Indonesian shares extended declines to a second
session, ending 0.6 percent lower, following the country's 5.01
percent GDP growth in the third quarter, its lowest since 2009.
    Among the biggest decliners in Indonesia was PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia Tbk, the country's second largest bank by
assets, that fell 2.5 percent.
    Coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk lost 3.2
percent to its lowest since June after Moody's downgraded its
rating and put the company on review for further downgrade.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3290.96       3287.54       +0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.98       1839.29       -0.40
 Bangkok            1580.77       1577.40       +0.21
 Jakarta            5034.23       5066.83       -0.64
 Manila             7236.63       7208.81       +0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         597.85        597.01       +0.14
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3290.96       3167.43       +3.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.98       1866.96       -1.87
 Bangkok            1580.77       1298.71       +21.7
 Jakarta            5034.23       4274.18       +17.8
 Manila             7236.63       5889.83       +22.9
 Ho Chi Minh         597.85        504.63       +18.5
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
