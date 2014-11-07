FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Trading mixed; upbeat U.S. jobs data raises rate hike concerns
November 7, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Trading mixed; upbeat U.S. jobs data raises rate hike concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were trading mixed Friday as investors reacted to signals the
European Central Bank would take more policy action if needed to
boost a struggling euro zone economy while cautiously waiting
for nonfarm payrolls data from the U.S due later in the day.
    "If the payroll data tonight shows significant improvement,
investors are concerned that the Fed may raise rates earlier
than expected," said Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI
Securities in Jakarta.
    The number of people filing claims for unemployment benefits
in the U.S. fell more than expected last week, data showed on
Thursday. The government is expected to report Friday that
nonfarm payrolls advanced 231,000 last month after rising
248,000 in September, according to a Reuters survey of
economists. 
    Singapore stock index rose 0.2 percent, while the
Malaysian index was up 0.1 percent. Thailand was
trading rangebound with a focus on stocks that have been added
or deleted from MSCI's indexes, said Phillip Securities in a
note on Friday.
    Thailand's Delta Electronics Capital PCl, an
electronics manufacturer and distributor, jumped 12 percent
after the stock was added to the MSCI Global Standard index.
    Central Plaza Hotel PCl, a hotel operator, fell
2.1 percent after it was removed from the MSCI Global Small Cap
index. 
    Stocks in Jakarta posted the biggest decline in the
region as the timing of a fuel price increase remained unclear.
.
    "The recent GDP data was bad while the uncertainty in the
fuel price hike remains, which led to a correction in the
index," Zakarias said.
    The Philippines stock index fell 0.2 percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0504
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3297.74       3290.96       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.32       1831.98       +0.07
 Bangkok            1579.99       1850.77       -0.05
 Jakarta            5009.29       5034.23       -0.50
 Manila             7226.06       7236.63       -0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         601.57        597.85       -0.62
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
