SE Asia Stocks - Thai index at four-week high, PTT shares rebound

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's key stock index hit a four-week closing high on Monday amid short-covering in large-caps as expectations about global monetary easing helped lift sentiment in Southeast Asian markets. The Thai SET index rose 1.16 percent to 1,535.37, its highest close since Dec. 22. Shares of PTT jumped 3.4 percent to a one-week high of 333 baht after last week's decline of 4.7 percent. Investors looked forward to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to unveil a government bond-buying campaign. Brokers also cited expectations of a likely delay in U.S. interest rate hikes after consumer prices there recorded their biggest drop in six years in December. Fund flows to the region were mixed, with Malaysia posting net foreign selling worth 181 million ringgit ($50.7 million) and Thailand reporting 1 billion baht ($30.7 million) of net foreign selling, stock exchange showed. In Philippines, foreign investors bought shares worth a net 263 million peso ($5.9 million), with strong buying in large-caps such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and SM Prime Holdings Inc. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3307.70 3300.68 +0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1753.31 1743.57 +0.56 Bangkok 1535.37 1517.74 +1.16 Jakarta 5152.09 5148.38 +0.07 Manila 7485.32 7490.88 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 571.51 574.81 -0.57 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3307.70 3365.15 -1.71 Kuala Lumpur 1753.31 1761.25 -0.45 Bangkok 1535.37 1497.67 +2.52 Jakarta 5152.09 5226.95 -1.43 Manila 7485.32 7230.57 +3.52 Ho Chi Minh 571.51 545.63 +4.74 ($1 = 3.5700 ringgit) ($1 = 32.5900 baht) ($1 = 44.5700 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)