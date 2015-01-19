FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai index at four-week high, PTT shares rebound
#Asia
January 19, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index at four-week high, PTT shares rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's key stock index hit a
four-week closing high on Monday amid short-covering in
large-caps as expectations about global monetary easing helped
lift sentiment in Southeast Asian markets.
    The Thai SET index rose 1.16 percent to 1,535.37,
its highest close since Dec. 22. Shares of PTT jumped
3.4 percent to a one-week high of 333 baht after last week's
decline of 4.7 percent.
    Investors looked forward to the European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to unveil a government
bond-buying campaign. 
    Brokers also cited expectations of a likely delay in U.S.
interest rate hikes after consumer prices there recorded their
biggest drop in six years in December. 
    Fund flows to the region were mixed, with Malaysia posting
net foreign selling worth 181 million ringgit ($50.7 million)
and Thailand reporting 1 billion baht ($30.7 million) of net
foreign selling, stock exchange showed.
    In Philippines, foreign investors bought shares worth a net
263 million peso ($5.9 million), with strong buying in
large-caps such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and SM
Prime Holdings Inc.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3307.70       3300.68       +0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1753.31       1743.57       +0.56
 Bangkok            1535.37       1517.74       +1.16
 Jakarta            5152.09       5148.38       +0.07
 Manila             7485.32       7490.88       -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh         571.51        574.81       -0.57
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3307.70       3365.15       -1.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1753.31       1761.25       -0.45
 Bangkok            1535.37       1497.67       +2.52
 Jakarta            5152.09       5226.95       -1.43
 Manila             7485.32       7230.57       +3.52
 Ho Chi Minh         571.51        545.63       +4.74
 ($1 = 3.5700 ringgit)
($1 = 32.5900 baht)
($1 = 44.5700 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

