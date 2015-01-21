FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up amid ECB hopes; Malaysia at 7-week peak
January 21, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up amid ECB hopes; Malaysia at 7-week peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets closed at their day's high on Wednesday as expectations
of the European Central Bank's stimulus bolstered the prospect
of foreign inflows, with airline stocks climbing amid a fall in
energy prices.
    Late buying boosted stocks in Malaysia, Singapore and
Indonesia, while Asian shares hit six-week highs as investors
bet the European Central Bank would unveil a stimulus drive to
boost the flagging euro zone economy. 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index rose 1.14 percent to
close at its intraday high of 1,770.09. The index also ended at
its lowest level since Dec. 2.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index finished at the
day's high of 3,354.46, also a near three-week high.
    Jakarta composite index climbed almost 1 percent to
a near two-week closing high of 5,215.27.
    Malaysia and Indonesia posted a net foreign inflows worth
71.97 million ringgit ($19.92 million) and 218.09 billion rupiah
($17.48 million), respectively, stock exchange and Thomson
Reuters data showed. 
    Foreign investors were also net buyers of shares in the
Philippines and Thailand worth a net 2.15 billion
peso ($48.45 million) and 813 million baht ($24.95 million).
 
    Among top percentage gainers in the region, shares of
Singapore Airlines jumped 3.7 percent and Thai Airways
International advanced 2.6 percent.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3354.46       3334.02       +0.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1770.09       1750.11       +1.14
 Bangkok            1537.36       1535.09       +0.15
 Jakarta            5215.27       5166.09       +0.95
 Manila             7474.10       7452.81       +0.29
 Ho Chi Minh         569.12        572.22       -0.54
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3354.46       3365.15       -0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1770.09       1761.25       +0.50
 Bangkok            1537.36       1497.67       +2.65
 Jakarta            5215.27       5226.95       -0.22
 Manila             7474.10       7230.57       +3.37
 Ho Chi Minh         569.12        545.63       +4.31
 ($1 = 3.6125 ringgit)
($1 = 12,475.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 44.3750 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 32.5800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

