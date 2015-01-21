SE Asia Stocks-Most up amid ECB hopes; Malaysia at 7-week peak

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed at their day's high on Wednesday as expectations of the European Central Bank's stimulus bolstered the prospect of foreign inflows, with airline stocks climbing amid a fall in energy prices. Late buying boosted stocks in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, while Asian shares hit six-week highs as investors bet the European Central Bank would unveil a stimulus drive to boost the flagging euro zone economy. Kuala Lumpur composite index rose 1.14 percent to close at its intraday high of 1,770.09. The index also ended at its lowest level since Dec. 2. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished at the day's high of 3,354.46, also a near three-week high. Jakarta composite index climbed almost 1 percent to a near two-week closing high of 5,215.27. Malaysia and Indonesia posted a net foreign inflows worth 71.97 million ringgit ($19.92 million) and 218.09 billion rupiah ($17.48 million), respectively, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. Foreign investors were also net buyers of shares in the Philippines and Thailand worth a net 2.15 billion peso ($48.45 million) and 813 million baht ($24.95 million). Among top percentage gainers in the region, shares of Singapore Airlines jumped 3.7 percent and Thai Airways International advanced 2.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3354.46 3334.02 +0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1770.09 1750.11 +1.14 Bangkok 1537.36 1535.09 +0.15 Jakarta 5215.27 5166.09 +0.95 Manila 7474.10 7452.81 +0.29 Ho Chi Minh 569.12 572.22 -0.54 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3354.46 3365.15 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1770.09 1761.25 +0.50 Bangkok 1537.36 1497.67 +2.65 Jakarta 5215.27 5226.95 -0.22 Manila 7474.10 7230.57 +3.37 Ho Chi Minh 569.12 545.63 +4.31 ($1 = 3.6125 ringgit) ($1 = 12,475.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 44.3750 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 32.5800 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)