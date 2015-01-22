FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most eke out more gains on ECB hopes
January 22, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most eke out more gains on ECB hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday, ahead of an expected European Central
Bank decision to buy bonds, with Singapore shares eking out
gains for a fourth day while consumer stocks outperformed the
broader Indonesian index.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index traded up
0.4 percent, with shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd 
rising in strong volume. The index has gained almost 2 percent
since Monday as investors await a possible stimulus from ECB.
    Asian shares held near eight-week highs on Thursday after
U.S. stocks edged up in a choppy Wednesday session and European
shares rose for a fifth straight day to close at a seven-year
high on Wednesday. 
    Further gains in global shares could be limited, a broker
said.
    "Given recent price actions, it is apparent that investors
are pricing in some 'aggressive action by the ECB' and markets
could get some disappointed should the ECB under-deliver,"
broker NRA Capital in Singapore said in a report.
    In Jakarta, shares of retailer Matahari Putra Prima
 jumped 5 percent, bringing Jakarta's composite index
 to the highest level since Sept. 8.
    Trimegah Securities advised investors to buy stocks in the
consumer sector.
    "It is less prone to government intervention risks and will
benefit from the declining commodity price," the broker said in
a report.
    Shares of Bank Tabungan Negara fell 1 percent
after an 8 percent drop on Wednesday. The share fall followed
the subsidized mortgage lending rate cut by the government,
broker Trimegah said.
    Stocks in Malaysia extended gains for a second day,
hovering around a 7-week high. Thai shares were up 0.8
percent, building on a modest rise on Wednesday and stocks in
Vietnam reversed the previous day's fall. 
    Philippine shares bucked the trend, edging down 0.7
percent. Shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust retreated
as the lender sought to boost capital through a rights offer.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0557 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3368.26       3354.46       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1779.97       1770.09       +0.56
 Bangkok            1549.97       1537.36       +0.82
 Jakarta            5247.52       5215.27       +0.62
 Manila             7419.08       7474.10       -0.74
 Ho Chi Minh         570.03        569.12       +0.16
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

