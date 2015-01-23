FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesian, Philippine shares hit record closing highs
January 23, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesian, Philippine shares hit record closing highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Philippine shares
hit record closing highs on Friday amid foreign inflows after
the European Central Bank unveiled its bond-buying programme,
while a late rally in banking shares boosted the Thai stock
market.
    The Jakarta composite index finished up 1.35 percent
at an all-time closing high of 5,323.88, taking its gain on the
week to 3.4 percent, the biggest since March 2014.
    Net foreign buying worth 1.61 trillion rupiah ($129.11
million) boosted large cap stocks such as Astra International
 and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    The Philippine main index climbed 1.8 percent to end
at 7,548.93, its third record closing high in the new year,
surpassing 7,490.88 hit on Jan. 14.
    Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 833.08 million
pesos ($18.9 million) on the Philippine bourse.
    The Malaysian and Thai bourses recorded net
foreign inflows of 259.4 million ringgit ($72 million) and 3.28
billion baht ($100.58 million) respectively, stock exchange data
showed.
    In Bangkok, banking shares jumped 7.8 percent,
sending the benchmark SET index 2.4 percent higher on
the day and up 5.3 percent on the week, making it Southeast
Asia's best performer.  
    The European Central Bank took the ultimate policy leap on
Thursday, launching a government bond-buying programme which
will pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro
zone economy. 
            
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3411.50       3370.29       +1.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.08       1781.75       +1.20
 Bangkok            1598.33       1560.34       +2.43
 Jakarta            5323.88       5253.18       +1.35
 Manila             7548.93       7416.31       +1.79
 Ho Chi Minh         582.38        574.54       +1.36
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3411.50       3365.15       +1.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.08       1761.25       +2.38
 Bangkok            1598.33       1497.67       +6.72
 Jakarta            5323.88       5226.95       +1.85
 Manila             7548.93       7230.57       +4.40
 Ho Chi Minh         582.38        545.63       +6.74
 ($1 = 44.0550 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 12,470.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.6000 ringgit)
($1 = 32.6100 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

