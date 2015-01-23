SE Asia Stocks -Indonesian, Philippine shares hit record closing highs

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Philippine shares hit record closing highs on Friday amid foreign inflows after the European Central Bank unveiled its bond-buying programme, while a late rally in banking shares boosted the Thai stock market. The Jakarta composite index finished up 1.35 percent at an all-time closing high of 5,323.88, taking its gain on the week to 3.4 percent, the biggest since March 2014. Net foreign buying worth 1.61 trillion rupiah ($129.11 million) boosted large cap stocks such as Astra International and Bank Rakyat Indonesia. The Philippine main index climbed 1.8 percent to end at 7,548.93, its third record closing high in the new year, surpassing 7,490.88 hit on Jan. 14. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 833.08 million pesos ($18.9 million) on the Philippine bourse. The Malaysian and Thai bourses recorded net foreign inflows of 259.4 million ringgit ($72 million) and 3.28 billion baht ($100.58 million) respectively, stock exchange data showed. In Bangkok, banking shares jumped 7.8 percent, sending the benchmark SET index 2.4 percent higher on the day and up 5.3 percent on the week, making it Southeast Asia's best performer. The European Central Bank took the ultimate policy leap on Thursday, launching a government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3411.50 3370.29 +1.22 Kuala Lumpur 1803.08 1781.75 +1.20 Bangkok 1598.33 1560.34 +2.43 Jakarta 5323.88 5253.18 +1.35 Manila 7548.93 7416.31 +1.79 Ho Chi Minh 582.38 574.54 +1.36 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3411.50 3365.15 +1.38 Kuala Lumpur 1803.08 1761.25 +2.38 Bangkok 1598.33 1497.67 +6.72 Jakarta 5323.88 5226.95 +1.85 Manila 7548.93 7230.57 +4.40 Ho Chi Minh 582.38 545.63 +6.74 ($1 = 44.0550 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 12,470.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 3.6000 ringgit) ($1 = 32.6100 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)