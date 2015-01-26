FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Most weaker; Indonesia retreats from record high
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most weaker; Indonesia retreats from record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Monday, with the Indonesian benchmark retreating
from the previous session's record closing high amid
profit-taking, while shares of Thai Airways International
 underperformed on the Bangkok bourse.
    Jakarta's composite index closed down 1.2 percent at
5,260.02 from Friday's record closing high of 5,323.89. Selling
hit recent gainers such as Bank Mandiri and Unilever
Indonesia. 
    In Bangkok, shares of national carrier Thai Airways dropped
5.1 percent amid concerns about its finances, traders said.
    Thailand's military-led government has approved a
restructuring plan for Thai Airways in a bid to restore
profitability to the national carrier's operations, a senior
government official said on Monday. 
    The broader SET index fell 0.6 percent, erasing
early gains.
    Shares of Bank of Ayudhya, which led the index
higher in early trade, finished 13.8 percent lower after the
bank denied a report about acquisition of additional BAY shares
by major shareholder Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) and delisting from the exchange. 
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended
lower after last week's rallies, with other markets trimming
gains as global markets turned cautious after Greece's Syriza
party promised to roll back austerity measures after its victory
in a snap election. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3398.52       3411.50       -0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.44       1803.08       -0.37
 Bangkok            1588.31       1598.33       -0.63
 Jakarta            5260.02       5323.89       -1.20
 Manila             7586.67       7548.93       +0.50
 Ho Chi Minh         580.64        582.38       -0.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3398.52       3365.15       +0.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.44       1761.25       +2.00
 Bangkok            1588.31       1497.67       +6.05
 Jakarta            5260.02       5226.95       +0.63
 Manila             7586.67       7230.57       +4.92
 Ho Chi Minh         580.64        545.63       +6.42
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.