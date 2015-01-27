FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares rise ahead of rate decision; most others up
January 27, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares rise ahead of rate decision; most others up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Tuesday, with the Thai benchmark index closing
near the 1,600 level a day before the Bank of Thailand's
interest rate decision, while Indonesian shares rose ahead of
corporate quarterly results.
    Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Tuesday and the
euro clung to rare gains, relieved that European equities had
weathered Greece's election outcome without too much disruption.
 
    The Thai SET index rose 0.09 percent to 1,589.81.
    Shares of large cap firms traded mixed, with carrier Thai
Airways International's stock climbing 3.4 percent
after a restructuring plan, while low free float stock, Bank of
Ayudhya, slid 7.4 percent. 
    Investors in the region are also closely watching the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, which is
starting later in the day.
    Jakarta's composite index rose 0.3 percent as the
rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies ahead
of the Fed meeting. 
    Among the bright spots, shares of Bank Negara Indonesia
 climbed 1.6 percent with the company's quarterly
financial results expected later in the week.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3412.20       3398.52       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.17       1796.44       +0.37
 Bangkok            1589.81       1588.31       +0.09
 Jakarta            5277.15       5260.02       +0.33
 Manila             7630.57       7586.67       +0.58
 Ho Chi Minh         579.30        580.64       -0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3412.20       3365.15       +1.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.17       1761.25       +2.38
 Bangkok            1589.81       1497.67       +6.15
 Jakarta            5277.15       5226.95       +0.96
 Manila             7630.57       7230.57       +5.53
 Ho Chi Minh         579.30        545.63       +6.17
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

