SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia falls before rate decision; Philippines at record closing high
January 28, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia falls before rate decision; Philippines at record closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Thai shares gained on Wednesday
after the Bank of Thailand kept its policy interest rate intact
as expected while Siam Cement hit its highest in almost two
years after fourth-quarter results beat forecasts.
    Malaysian stocks fell ahead of an interest rate decision
while investors in the region were broadly cautious, with the
focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
.
    Singapore posted modest gains on upbeat sentiment
after the central bank unexpectedly eased monetary policy,
saying a plunge in commodity prices had significantly changed
the city-state's inflation outlook. 
    Thailand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 2.0 percent, a level that still "supports" a
struggling economy that it asserted is improving.
 
    Thai key SET index closed up 0.2 percent at
1,592.81.
    Siam Cement shares gained 1.7 percent to 480 baht,
the highest close since May 2013, after the industrial
conglomerate posted an 11 percent quarterly net profit growth on
improving margins in its petrochemical business. 
    Malaysia's index was down 0.4 percent.
    Malaysia's central bank held its key interest rate steady at
3.25 percent on Wednesday, as expected, saying inflation was
expected to be lower than forecast and the economy remained on a
steady growth path despite sharply lower commodity
prices. 
    The rate decision came after market close.
    Among the bright spots, the Philippine index ended up
0.4 percent at a new record closing high of 7,661.18, surpassing
the record close of 7,630.57 hit on Jan. 27.
    "Optimism about the country's economic performance, coupled
with external factors that are favorable to the equities market,
continues to support the growth of the market," stock exchange
president Hans B. Sicat in a report.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.15       3412.20       +0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.88       1803.17       -0.40
 Bangkok            1592.81       1589.81       +0.19
 Jakarta            5268.85       5277.14       -0.16
 Manila             7661.18       7630.57       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         583.76        579.30       +0.77
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.15       3365.15       +1.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.88       1761.25       +1.97
 Bangkok            1592.81       1497.67       +6.35
 Jakarta            5268.85       5226.95       +0.80
 Manila             7661.18       7230.57       +5.96
 Ho Chi Minh         583.76        545.63       +6.99
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
