SE Asia Stocks -Philippine off record high, Malaysia falls for 2nd day
January 29, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Philippine off record high, Malaysia falls for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday, with the Philippine benchmark ending off an
all-time high and the Malaysian index declining for a second
straight day, as investors cut exposures to energy shares with
oil prices near six-year lows. 
    The Philippine main index closed down 0.6 percent
after rising to a record high of 7,736.97 earlier in the session
following better-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP growth.    
    The fourth-quarter GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 2.5
percent over the prior three months and an annual 6.9 percent,
beating economists' forecasts. Growth for the full-year came in
at 6.1 percent. 
    "Strong momentum implied by upbeat 4Q14 GDP and ensuing
upgrade in GDP's trajectory bode well for risk asset markets,"
Citi Research said in a report.
    It upgraded 2015 growth outlook to 6.7 percent from 6.3
percent.
    Among losers, Petron Corp dropped 3.5 percent and
Energy Development Corp slipped 2.4 percent amid
foreign-led selling, the Philippine bourse said in a report.
    The Malaysian index was down 0.8 percent after the
0.4 percent loss on Wednesday, with Tenaga Nasional 
and Sapurakencana Petroleum among actively traded
stocks.
    Sentiment in the region was broadly weak in line with Asia
after the U.S. Federal Reserve took an upbeat view of the
world's largest economy and signalled it was on track to raise
interest rates this year. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.05       3419.15        0.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.18       1795.88       -0.76
 Bangkok            1586.40       1592.81       -0.40
 Jakarta            5262.72       5268.85       -0.12
 Manila             7617.30       7661.18       -0.57
 Ho Chi Minh         583.28        583.76       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.05       3365.15       +1.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.18       1761.25       +1.19
 Bangkok            1586.40       1497.67       +5.92
 Jakarta            5262.72       5226.95       +0.68
 Manila             7617.30       7230.57       +5.35
 Ho Chi Minh         583.28        545.63       +6.90
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
