SE Asia Stocks -Philippine shares at all-time closing high; Indonesia snaps losing streak
January 30, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Philippine shares at all-time closing high; Indonesia snaps losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index 
hit a record close on Friday, marking its biggest monthly gain
in 11 months, while the Indonesian benchmark snapped two
sessions of losses amid foreign inflows into selected large
caps.
    The Philippine composite index closed up 0.95 percent at
7,689.91, surpassing an all-time closing high of 7,661.18 hit on
Jan. 28.
    It was up 6.35 percent on the month, matching the gain in
February 2014.
    Foreign investors were net buyers worth 244 million peso
($5.53 million), which helped lift shares such as Metro Pacific
Investments Corp and Ayala Land, stock
exchange data showed.
    Jakarta's composite index gained 0.5 percent on the
day and 1.19 percent on the month, rising for a third month. The
market brought in a net 550.97 billion rupiah ($43.50 million)
worth of inflows into shares such as Astra International
. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
 and Vietnam ended the day lower but all ended the
month higher.
    Vietnam and Thailand both posted a monthly gain of 5.6
percent, Singapore 0.8 percent and Malaysia 1.14 percent.
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3391.20       3419.05       -0.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1781.26       1782.18       -0.05
 Bangkok            1581.25       1586.40       -0.32
 Jakarta            5289.40       5262.72       +0.51
 Manila             7689.81       7617.30       +0.95
 Ho Chi Minh         576.07        583.28       -1.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3391.20       3365.15       +0.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1781.26       1761.25       +1.14
 Bangkok            1581.25       1497.67       +5.58
 Jakarta            5289.40       5226.95       +1.19
 Manila             7689.81       7230.57       +6.35
 Ho Chi Minh         576.07        545.63       +5.58
 ($1 = 44.1120 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 12,665.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
