SE Asia Stocks - Thai index rebounds; tourism stocks weak after mall bombing
February 2, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index rebounds; tourism stocks weak after mall bombing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Thai index snapped two days
of falls on Monday, led by energy shares, but tourism stocks
slipped after small bombs hit a central shopping mall late on
Sunday. Indonesia trimmed some losses after January inflation
came below expectations.
    The Philippines' main index retreated from Friday's
record close of 7,689.91 while Vietnam fell to a near
two-week closing low as sentiment in Asia was dampened by the
latest guage of China's factory sector activity. 
    Selling in shares of hotel operators such as Minor
International and transporters including national
carrier Thai Airways International weighed on the
broader sentiment.
    The SET index ended a tad higher helped by gains in
top three energy stocks -- PTT, PTT Exploration and
Production and PTT Global Chemical.
    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered security to be
tightened in Bangkok on Monday after two small bombs rattled a
luxury shopping mall and stoked tension in a city under martial
law since a coup in May. 
    Indonesia's index eased 0.3 percent to 5,276.24,
bouncing off the day's low of 5,257.21. Fund flows were mixed,
with Bank Mandiri up 2.3 percent on foreign inflows
while Telkom Indonesia fell 0.9 percent on outflows,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Indonesia's annual inflation in January eased to 6.96
percent from 8.36 percent in December after domestic fuel costs
fell on sliding global oil prices, the statistics bureau said on
Monday. 
    Market sentiment improved after inflation data, said Harry
Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
    "Lower inflation, helped by lower commodity prices, is good
for the market, and is in line with our view that it should
allow the BI (Bank Indonesia) rate to remain at the current 7.75
percent level," he said.
    Bargain hunting emerged in regional oil-related shares, with
top gainers including Philippine refiner Petron Corp.
Singapore's Sembcorp Marine jumped 2 percent, sending
Singapore's index 1 percent higher.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3423.35       3391.20       +0.95
 Bangkok            1582.70       1581.25       +0.09
 Jakarta            5276.24       5289.40       -0.25
 Manila             7630.71       7689.81       -0.77
 Ho Chi Minh         570.37        576.07       -0.99
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3423.35       3365.15       +1.73
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       +1.14
 Bangkok            1582.70       1497.67       +5.68
 Jakarta            5276.24       5226.95       +0.94
 Manila             7630.71       7230.57       +5.53
 Ho Chi Minh         570.37        545.63       +4.53 
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

