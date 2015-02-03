FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index hovers near 20-month high; PTTEP leads oil shares rally
February 3, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index hovers near 20-month high; PTTEP leads oil shares rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Thai key index hovered around
20-month high on Tuesday as gains in large-cap energy shares
overshadowed weakness in airline stocks amid a rise in oil
futures.
    The benchmark SET index rose 1.25 percent to
1,602.54, the highest close since May 2013. Shares of energy
explorer PTT Exploration and Production surged 7.1
percent, while top energy firm PTT jumped 4.2 percent.
    Bucking the trend, shares of national carrier Thai Airways
International and budget airline Nok Airlines 
fell over 1 percent.
    Oil futures rose on Tuesday, adding to gains of more than 11
percent in the prior two sessions as BP announced a cut in
capital expenditure for 2015. 
    Stocks in Indonesia posted modest gains amid
foreign-led buying in banking shares such as Bank Mandiri
 and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, stock exchange
and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Oil-related stocks outperformed across exchanges.
    In Singapore, shares of Keppel Corp rose 1.5
percent versus a 0.5 percent fall in the key Straits Times Index
.
    Philippine refiner Petron Corp shares gained 4.6
percent, outpacing the main index's 0.2 percent fall.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell for the fourth
session to end at a 3-1/2 week low, led by banks and
manufacturing companies as investors offloaded stocks despite
reassurance from market regulators to take supportive measures.
 
    Malaysia was closed for a second day for a public
holiday. The market will open on Wednesday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3408.02       3423.35       -0.45
 Bangkok            1602.54       1582.70       +1.25
 Jakarta            5291.72       5276.23       +0.29
 Manila             7613.15       7630.71       -0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         557.47        570.37       -2.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3408.02       3365.15       +1.27
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       +1.14
 Bangkok            1602.54       1497.67       +7.00
 Jakarta            5291.72       5226.95       +1.24
 Manila             7613.15       7230.57       +5.29
 Ho Chi Minh         557.47        545.63       +2.17
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

