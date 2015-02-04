FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Philippines marks 8th record finish in new year
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 4, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines marks 8th record finish in new year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday as a rally in energy shares boosted
the Philippine main index to an eighth record close since the
new year, while the Malaysian benchmark posted the biggest
single-day gain in more than six weeks.
    The Philippine composite index ended up 1.35 percent
at 7,716.06, topping the previous record close of 7,689.91 on
Jan. 30.
    The Philippine bourse reported net foreign inflows into
large-cap energy shares such as refiner Petron Corp,
Energy Development Corp and First Gen Corp,
its statement showed.
    "While the PSEi trekked higher mostly in-step with Wall
Street and other Asian markets, the Philippine story remains
attractive to investors. The positive expectations continue to
support the market's uptrend," said Philippine Stock Exchange
President and CEO Hans Sicat.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index climbed 1.22
percent, its best gain since Dec. 22. Oil and gas firm
Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd jumped 5.6 percent to its
highest since late November.
    Energy firms outperformed across exchanges, including
Singapore's Keppel Corp, Thailand's PTT and
Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara 
    Oil markets have rebounded in recent days as some investors
become more confident that oil prices have hit their bottom
after a seven-month rout. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3417.57       3408.02       +0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.02       1781.26       +1.22
 Bangkok            1599.81       1602.54       -0.17
 Jakarta            5315.28       5291.72       +0.45
 Manila             7716.06       7613.15       +1.35
 Ho Chi Minh         561.45        557.47       +0.71
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3417.57       3365.15       +1.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.02       1761.25       +2.37
 Bangkok            1599.81       1497.67       +6.82 
 Jakarta            5315.28       5226.95       +1.69
 Manila             7716.06       7230.57       +6.71
 Ho Chi Minh         561.45        545.63       +2.90
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.