SE Asia Stocks - Philippines off record close; Indonesia palm oil shares strong
February 5, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines off record close; Indonesia palm oil shares strong

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index slipped
on Thursday from the previous session's record closing high,
while energy shares underperformed in Southeast Asia as
investors cashed in for quick gains amid oil market volatility.
    Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending big losses logged in
the previous session as record high inventories in the United
States coupled with concern over global demand cut short a
four-day rally. 
    The Philippine composite index ended down 0.5 percent
at 7,674.24. It hit a record closing high of 7,716.06 on
Wednesday.
    Energy Development Corp and First Gen Corp
 fell amid foreign-led selling, stock exchange data
showed.
    In the region, losers and actively-traded stocks included 
Singapore's Keppel Corp, Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional
Bhd, Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
 and Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara.
    In Jakarta, palm oil shares outperformed the broader market
, led by a 3.5 percent jump in Astra Agro Lestari
.
    Malaysian palm oil climbed almost 5 percent on Thursday,
buoyed by hopes that top producer Indonesia's plan to increase
biodiesel subsidies would make blending profitable.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3406.58       3417.57       -0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.21       1803.02       +0.01
 Bangkok            1607.92       1599.81       +0.51
 Jakarta            5279.89       5315.28       -0.67
 Manila             7674.24       7716.06       -0.54
 Ho Chi Minh         567.17        561.45       +1.02
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3406.58       3365.15       +1.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.21       1761.25       +2.38
 Bangkok            1607.92       1497.67       +7.36
 Jakarta            5279.89       5226.95       +1.01
 Manila             7674.24       7230.57       +6.14
 Ho Chi Minh         567.17        545.63       +3.95
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
