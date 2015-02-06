FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at record close; palm oil stocks rally
February 6, 2015

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at record close; palm oil stocks rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's index closed at a
record high on Friday as the government's proposal to increase
biodiesel subsidies lifted shares of palm oil firms, while the
Philippines hit a record close for a ninth time in the new year
amid earnings plays.
    Jakarta's composite index climbed 1.2 percent to
5,342.51, surpassing the record close of 5,323.88 hit on Jan.
23. It rose 1 percent on the week.
    Palm oil producers led the gainers, with Astra Agro Lestari
 surging 8 percent, while Sampoerna Agro and
London Sumatra each rising almost 5 percent.
    The Indonesian government's proposal to ramp up biodiesel
subsidies overcame its final parliamentary hurdle on Friday, an
energy ministry official said, noting that the subsidy increase
could take effect next month. 
    The Philippine index gained 0.7 percent to 7,728.18,
topping the previous record close of 7,716.06 on Feb. 4. It rose
0.5 percent on the week, the seventh straight week of gains.
    Universal Robina Corp jumped 3.4 percent after its
quarterly net income grew 13 percent and on foreign buying,
stock exchange data showed. 
    Most major markets recovered from last week's losses, with
the Thai index posting a weekly gain of 2.1 percent,
Malaysia up 1.8 percent and Singapore 1.2
percent higher.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1.23 percent, with
banks outperforming amid foreign investor-led buying. It posted
a weekly loss of 0.3 percent, a second week of declines.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3431.36       3406.58       +0.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1813.25       1803.21       +0.56
 Bangkok            1613.63       1607.92       +0.36
 Jakarta            5342.51       5279.89       +1.19
 Manila             7728.18       7674.24       +0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         574.13        567.17       +1.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3431.36       3365.15       +1.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1813.25       1761.25       +2.95
 Bangkok            1613.63       1497.67       +7.74
 Jakarta            5342.51       5226.95       +2.21 
 Manila             7728.18       7230.57       +6.88
 Ho Chi Minh         574.13        545.63       +5.22
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
