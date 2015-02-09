FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Indonesia, Philippines at new highs
February 9, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Indonesia, Philippines at new highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Key indexes in Indonesia and the
Philippines hit all-time highs on Monday as investors bought
selected shares in the reporting season while the global outlook
weighed on regional sentiment after dismal Chinese trade data
and a strong U.S. jobs report.
    Jakarta's composite index was up 0.4 percent at
5,363.65, climbing further from a record closing high of
5,342.51 hit on Friday.
    Shares of retailer Matahari Putra Prima jumped 2.5
percent and Bank Mandiri surged 3.1 percent, with the
bank due to report full-year 2014 earnings later in the week.
    Expectations of an interest rate cut supported
the prospect for earnings growth, broker said.
    Markets are speculating about an interest rate cut by Bank
Indonesia in its policy rate meeting next week, said
Jakarta-based Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia in a research note.
    "An interest rate cut would be positive to many sectors,"
said Samuel analyst Muhamad Alfatih.
    In Manila, shares of Universal Robina Corp rose 5.3
percent after it announced a cash dividend of 1.50 pesos per
share and an increase in quarterly earnings. 
    The Philippine composite index rose 0.6 percent to
7,776.15, heading for a new record close. Its previous record
close was 7,716.06 on Feb. 4, an eighth so far in the year.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
 retreated after notching up strong gains last week while
Vietnam staged a mild rebound from last week's loss.
    Brokers in Bangkok expected the stock market to move
sideways with global macro factors being the key focus.
    "While the U.S. reported stronger-than-expected jobs data
for January and made investors more confident of the U.S.
economic momentum, some concerns about rising interest rate are
back and weighed on U.S. stocks Friday," said KGI Securities in
a report. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slipped 0.6 percent while U.S. stock futures
also shed 0.4 percent.
    Data published on Sunday showed China's trade performance
slumped in January, with exports falling 3.3 percent from
year-ago levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse
than analysts had expected. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0526 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3426.61       3431.36       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.43       1813.25       -0.10
 Bangkok            1611.05       1613.63       -0.16
 Jakarta            5363.65       5342.51       +0.40  
 Manila             7776.15       7728.18       +0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         575.63        574.13       +0.26
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

