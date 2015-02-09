SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Indonesia, Philippines at new highs

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Key indexes in Indonesia and the Philippines hit all-time highs on Monday as investors bought selected shares in the reporting season while the global outlook weighed on regional sentiment after dismal Chinese trade data and a strong U.S. jobs report. Jakarta's composite index was up 0.4 percent at 5,363.65, climbing further from a record closing high of 5,342.51 hit on Friday. Shares of retailer Matahari Putra Prima jumped 2.5 percent and Bank Mandiri surged 3.1 percent, with the bank due to report full-year 2014 earnings later in the week. Expectations of an interest rate cut supported the prospect for earnings growth, broker said. Markets are speculating about an interest rate cut by Bank Indonesia in its policy rate meeting next week, said Jakarta-based Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia in a research note. "An interest rate cut would be positive to many sectors," said Samuel analyst Muhamad Alfatih. In Manila, shares of Universal Robina Corp rose 5.3 percent after it announced a cash dividend of 1.50 pesos per share and an increase in quarterly earnings. The Philippine composite index rose 0.6 percent to 7,776.15, heading for a new record close. Its previous record close was 7,716.06 on Feb. 4, an eighth so far in the year. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand retreated after notching up strong gains last week while Vietnam staged a mild rebound from last week's loss. Brokers in Bangkok expected the stock market to move sideways with global macro factors being the key focus. "While the U.S. reported stronger-than-expected jobs data for January and made investors more confident of the U.S. economic momentum, some concerns about rising interest rate are back and weighed on U.S. stocks Friday," said KGI Securities in a report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.6 percent while U.S. stock futures also shed 0.4 percent. Data published on Sunday showed China's trade performance slumped in January, with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0526 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3426.61 3431.36 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1811.43 1813.25 -0.10 Bangkok 1611.05 1613.63 -0.16 Jakarta 5363.65 5342.51 +0.40 Manila 7776.15 7728.18 +0.62 Ho Chi Minh 575.63 574.13 +0.26 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)