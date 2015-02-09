FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Philippines, Indonesia hit record highs in results season
February 9, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines, Indonesia hit record highs in results season

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines and
Indonesia hit their all-time closing highs on Monday with
selected large-caps outperforming in a reporting season, though
caution over Chinese trade data weighed on sentiment in
Southeast Asia.
    The Philippine index climbed 0.7 percent to 7,782.57,
above the record close of 7,728.18 set on Feb. 6. Universal
Robina Corp jumped 6.2 percent, and was the top
performer on the index, after the food and beverage company
announced a dividend and a 13 percent rise in
earnings. 
    "Expectations of positive listed company annual income
results and untouched key policy rates in coming days fuel the
upbeat market performance," said Philippine stock exchange
President Hans B. Sicat.
    The Philippine central bank is due to meet on Thursday to
review its interest rates. 
    The Jakarta composite index ended up 0.1 percent at
a record closing high of 5,348.47. Shares of Bank Mandiri
 gained 3.1 percent ahead of its 2014 earnings expected
later in the week.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
 fell after Friday's gains, amid weaknesses in Asia
.
    Data on Sunday showed China's trade performance slumped in
January. 
    Among the actively traded, Singapore Airlines fell
2.4 percent after weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
 
    In Bangkok, industrial estate developer Rojana Industrial
Park gained 3.6 percent, with 40 million shares
changing hands, 7.2 times of their monthly average, amid hopes
about its plan to develop the Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3418.02       3431.36       -0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.58       1813.25       -0.09
 Bangkok            1601.77       1613.63       -0.73
 Jakarta            5348.47       5342.51       +0.11
 Manila             7782.57       7728.18       +0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         573.55        574.13       -0.10
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3418.02       3365.15       +1.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.58       1761.25       +2.86    
 Bangkok            1601.77       1497.67       +6.95
 Jakarta            5348.47       5226.95       +2.33
 Manila             7782.57       7230.57       +7.63
 Ho Chi Minh         573.55        545.63       +5.12
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

