FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Philippines retreats after weak exports data
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 10, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines retreats after weak exports data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Philippine shares retreated on
Tuesday after weak exports data, while other markets were
range-bound, with Singapore's DBS Group slipping after
reporting earnings and transport stocks underperforming in
Indonesia amid concerns about flooding.
    The Philippine main index fell 0.8 percent to
7,723.14, coming off a record close of 7,782.57 on the previous
day. Universal Robina Corp dropped 3.2 percent after
Monday's surge to a record high. 
    Data released by the Philippines' statistics office showed
exports in December fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
 
    Lower-than-expected exports closing out 2014 may be
reflecting a correction related to slower commodity prices and
sustained soft Asian demand, with sustained lacklustre prospects
among key Asian trading partners implying less upbeat 2015
exports, Citi Research said in a report.
    Singapore's index rose 0.4 percent amid mixed
performances of large-caps. Gainers included Keppel Land
, while DBS Group Holdings eased 0.2 percent
after its earnings missed analysts' estimates. 
    The Jakarta composite index lost 0.7 percent,
reversing from a record closing high on Monday. Shares of Bank
Mandiri ticked 0.4 percent lower ahead of its 2014
earnings results expected later in the week.
    Transportation shares such as Blue Bird and
Express Transindo Utama were among the weak spots amid
concerns about floods in many areas in Jakarta, according to
broker Bahana Securities.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.3 percent, with
commerce stocks trading 0.2 percent lower due to
concerns over a slower-than-expected recovery in consumption.
 
    Asian equities were lower across the board on Tuesday as
nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro
and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite, while
the dollar lost steam after its payrolls-inspired rally.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0805 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3429.00       3418.02       +0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.16       1811.58       +0.20
 Bangkok            1597.38       1601.77       -0.27
 Jakarta            5312.82       5348.47       -0.67
 Manila             7723.14       7782.57       -0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         574.52        573.55       +0.17
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.