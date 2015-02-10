SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Philippines, Indonesia lead retreat

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, with the main indexes in the Philippines and Indonesia retreating from record closing highs on the previous day, as investors in the region were cautious about the situation in Greece. The Philippine index ended down 0.76 percent at 7,723.14, reversing from Monday's record closing high of 7,782.57. Shares of Metro Pacific Investments Corp dropped 5.2 percent after the infrastructure conglomerate raised $200 million via a discounted overnight share sale. The Jakarta composite index was down 0.5 percent after the gain on Monday that sent the benchmark to a record closing high of 5,348.47. Thai SET index extended losses for a second day, led down by energy shares amid volatility in global oil prices. Malaysia finished a tad lower after early gains. Singapore closed the day up 0.5 percent, with shares of DBS Group Holdings staging a mild rebound after early weaknesses due to weaker-than-expected earnings. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 0.17 percent, with rallies in most banks offsetting losses in some other big-caps. Asian equities were lower across the board on Tuesday as nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3434.24 3418.02 +0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1811.12 1811.58 -0.03 Bangkok 1594.96 1601.77 -0.43 Jakarta 5321.47 5348.47 -0.50 Manila 7723.14 7782.57 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 574.52 573.55 +0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3434.24 3365.15 +2.05 Kuala Lumpur 1811.12 1761.25 +2.83 Bangkok 1594.96 1497.67 +6.50 Jakarta 5321.47 5226.95 +1.81 Manila 7723.14 7230.57 +6.81 Ho Chi Minh 574.52 545.63 +5.29 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)