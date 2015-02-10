FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Philippines, Indonesia lead retreat
February 10, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Philippines, Indonesia lead retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, with the main indexes in the
Philippines and Indonesia retreating from record closing highs
on the previous day, as investors in the region were cautious
about the situation in Greece.
    The Philippine index ended down 0.76 percent at
7,723.14, reversing from Monday's record closing high of
7,782.57.
    Shares of Metro Pacific Investments Corp dropped 
5.2 percent after the infrastructure conglomerate raised $200
million via a discounted overnight share sale. 
    The Jakarta composite index was down 0.5 percent
after the gain on Monday that sent the benchmark to a record
closing high of 5,348.47.
    Thai SET index extended losses for a second day, led
down by energy shares amid volatility in global oil
prices. 
    Malaysia finished a tad lower after early gains.
Singapore closed the day up 0.5 percent, with shares of
DBS Group Holdings staging a mild rebound after early
weaknesses due to weaker-than-expected earnings. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 0.17
percent, with rallies in most banks offsetting losses in some
other big-caps. 
    Asian equities were lower across the board on Tuesday as
nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro
and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3434.24       3418.02       +0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.12       1811.58       -0.03
 Bangkok            1594.96       1601.77       -0.43
 Jakarta            5321.47       5348.47       -0.50
 Manila             7723.14       7782.57       -0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         574.52        573.55       +0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3434.24       3365.15       +2.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.12       1761.25       +2.83
 Bangkok            1594.96       1497.67       +6.50
 Jakarta            5321.47       5226.95       +1.81
 Manila             7723.14       7230.57       +6.81
 Ho Chi Minh         574.52        545.63       +5.29
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

