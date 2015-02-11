FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Philippine index eases ahead of rate decision
February 11, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippine index eases ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were range-bound on Wednesday as stocks in the Philippines
extended losses a day before its central bank meets on policy
interest rates, while weak earnings by large-caps weighed on
regional sentiment.
    The Philippine main index was down 0.5 percent amid
selling in recent gainers such as Petron Corp and
Universal Robina Corp.
    The Philippine central bank is expected to leave interest
rates on hold on Thursday and keep policy largely unchanged
until after the U.S. Federal Reserve increases rates there.
 
    Singapore's key index rose 0.2 percent, with
large-cap shares mixed. Global Logistic Properties was
the top gainer, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp 
fell after its quarterly earnings came in below forecasts.
 
    The Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent. Total
Access Communication Pcl dropped 2 percent after the
mobile operator missed expectations for its fourth-quarter
earnings. 
    Brokers in Bangkok cited concerns about Greece.
    Asian stock markets turned cautious on Wednesday, while the
U.S. dollar crept higher as looming euro zone meetings to
discuss the Greek debt crisis threatened to produce more
confusion than clarity. 
    "Overall, further stock market consolidation is likely,
awaiting more information on Greece's debt issue," strategists
at KGI Securities wrote in a report.
    Malaysia headed for a third straight day of falls
ahead of fourth-quarter growth data.
    Sluggish global demand for its exports and weak commodity
prices are expected to have dragged Malaysia's economic growth
in the fourth quarter of 2014 to its weakest pace in more than a
year. 
    The Jakarta composite index rose slightly,
recovering from Tuesday's loss. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1 percent, with
most blue-chips advancing. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0752 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3442.36       3434.24       +0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.93       1811.12       -0.29
 Bangkok            1587.31       1594.96       -0.48
 Jakarta            5332.89       5321.47       +0.21
 Manila             7686.43       7723.14       -0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         581.76        574.52       +1.26
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
