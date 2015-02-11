FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Philippines, Malaysia underperform in region
#Asia
February 11, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Philippines, Malaysia underperform in region

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines fell
for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors awaited the
central bank decision on policy interest rate while Malaysian
index hit the lowest close in more than a week ahead of
fourth-quarter GDP growth data.
    The Philippine main index finished down 0.5 percent
after an almost 1 percent drop on the previous day.
    Interest rate-sensitive stocks were mixed, with property
firm Ayala Land up 0.6 percent and Metropolitan Bank &
Trust down 2 percent, as the Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas is expected to leave rates unchanged on Thursday.
 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day down 0.7
percent at 1,798.95, the lowest close since Jan. 30, due to
losses in energy shares. Tenaga Nasional and
Sapurakencana Petroleum each dropped 3 percent.
    Sluggish global demand for its exports and weak commodity
prices are expected to have dragged Malaysia's economic growth
in the fourth quarter of 2014 to its weakest pace in more than a
year. The GDP data is due on Thursday. 
    Other markets eked out gains amid selective buying in a
reporting season while Asian stock markets turned cautious on
Wednesday as looming euro zone meetings to discuss the Greek
debt crisis threatened to produce more confusion than clarity.
 
    Thai SET index snapped two sessions of losses,
Jakarta composite index recovered from Tuesday's fall,
Singapore's Straits Times Index hit the highest close
since May 2013 and Vietnam ended at a near two-week high.
    In Jakarta, shares of PT Bank Mandiri Tbk climbed
1.1 percent to a record closing high of 11,750 rupiah. The
bank's Chief Financial Officer told Reuters its 2014 net profit
rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3444.57       3434.24       +0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.95       1811.12       -0.67
 Bangkok            1605.11       1594.96       +0.64
 Jakarta            5336.52       5321.47       +0.28
 Manila             7686.43       7723.14       -0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         581.76        574.52       +1.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3444.57       3365.15       +2.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.95       1761.25       +2.14
 Bangkok            1605.11       1497.67       +7.17
 Jakarta            5336.52       5226.95       +2.10    
 Manila             7686.43       7230.57       +6.30    
 Ho Chi Minh         581.76        545.63       +6.62    
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik
dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
