SE Asia Stocks -Philippine snaps losing streak; cenbank keeps rates
#Asia
February 12, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Philippine snaps losing streak; cenbank keeps rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian index hit a near
two-week closing low on Thursday as tariff reduction concerns
weighed on index heavyweight power firm Tenaga Nasional
 while the Philippine index ended two days of falls
before the central bank decided to keep rates.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index finished down 0.6
percent at 1,789.07. It rebounded from an intraday low of
1,780.21, backed by better-than-expected economic data.
    Malaysia's economy grew a faster-than-expected 5.8 percent
in the fourth quarter from a year earlier even as falling oil
prices and sluggish global demand hit exports. 
    Tenaga shares shed 5.3 percent, the worst drop since October
2008, after the government said it cut electricity tariff in
Peninsular Malaysia and the Borneo state of Sabah following
declines in prices of feedstock and crude oil. 
    The Philippine index rebounded 0.4 percent after a
0.5 percent loss on Wednesday. The central bank said after
market close that it left its benchmark interest rate on hold,
as expected, and signalled it can stay on the sidelines for some
time. 
    Stocks in Singapore snapped two days of gains,
while Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam 
rose marginally amid caution over the ongoing Greek debt
negotiations.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.17       3444.57       -0.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.07       1798.95       -0.55
 Bangkok            1613.40       1605.11       +0.52
 Jakarta            5343.41       5336.52       +0.13
 Manila             7714.59       7686.43       +0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         584.67        581.76       +0.50
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.17       3365.15       +1.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.07       1761.25       +1.58
 Bangkok            1613.40       1497.67       +7.73
 Jakarta            5343.41       5226.95       +2.23
 Manila             7714.59       7230.57       +6.69
 Ho Chi Minh         587.67        545.63       +7.70
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
