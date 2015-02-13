FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Up on energy shares; Indonesia at record high before data
February 13, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Up on energy shares; Indonesia at record high before data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday as investors bought energy shares after a rally
in global oil prices, with the Malaysian index rebounding from
the previous session's near-two-week closing low while the
Philippine index climbed for a second day.
    Outperformers in the region included Malaysia's oil and gas
firm Sapurakencana Petroleum, Singapore's Keppel Corp
, Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production 
and Philippine First Gen Corp.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index edged up 0.3
percent at 1,795.14, reversing from the close of 1,789.07 on
Thursday. The Philippine index was up 0.7 percent at
7,769.68, near a record close of 7,782.57 hit on Feb. 9.
    Thai shares traded a tad higher at 1,613.96.
    Broker KGI Securities expected the Thai market to rise
further due to favourable external factors.
    "Global backdrops improved faster than expected ... Energy
stocks may have firmer traction today as the capex cut theme was
back to drive an oil market rebound," the broker said in a
report.
    Benchmark Brent crude held above $59 in Asia on
Friday, up more than 3 percent this week, while Asian shares
gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine.
  
    In Jakarta, shares traded higher ahead of current account
data for the fourth quarter, due later in the day. The Jakarta
composite index was up 0.5 percent at 5,368.17, climbing
at one point to 5,380.84, a record high.
    Selected large-caps in the region rose. Singapore's United
Overseas Bank was up 0.8 percent after it reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
    In Hanoi, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.37
percent ahead of a long public holiday. 
    Vietnam is on track for a weekly gain of 2.2 percent,
Southeast Asia's best performer. The region headed for mixed
weekly performances, with Malaysia on track for a fall of about
1 percent, among underperformers.   
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0537 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3424.38       3419.17       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.14       1789.07       +0.34
 Bangkok            1613.96       1613.40       +0.03
 Jakarta            5368.17       5343.41       +0.46
 Manila             7769.68       7714.59       +0.71
 Ho Chi Minh         586.86        584.67       +0.37
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
