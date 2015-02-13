FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at record close; Vietnam leads gain on week
February 13, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at record close; Vietnam leads gain on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday as energy shares gained along with global oil
prices and inflows boosted selected telecom stocks, bringing the
Indonesian index to a record closing high and Philippines near a
record close.
    The Jakarta composite index finished up 0.6 percent
at 5,374.17, topping the previous record close of 5,348.47 hit
on Feb. 9.
    Shares of Telkom Indonesia, among the actively
traded, jumped 2.9 percent to a record closing high on foreign
buying, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Indonesia reported late on the day that its current account
deficit narrowed to 2.81 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
in the last quarter of 2014 from a revised 2.99 percent in
July-September. 
    The Philippine main index ended up 0.8 percent at
7,773.45, near its record close of 7,782.57 set on Feb. 9.
    Philippine Long Distance Telephone ros 2.2 percent,
boosted by foreign-led buying, stock exchange data showed. The
rally was in line with its U.S.-listed shares, which
closed up almost 2 percent overnight.
    Energy stocks were actively traded across exchanges, led by
Malaysia's Tenega Nasional, Thailand's PTT 
and Singapore's Keppel Corp, as oil rose above $60 a
barrel on Friday for the first time this year. 
    Markets ended the week with mixed performances. Vietnam
 posted a weekly gain of 2.3 percent and was Southeast
Asia's best performer, while Malaysia slipped 0.7
percent on the week, the worst.
    Vietnam's markets will be closed on Feb. 16-23 for the Lunar
New Year holiday. Trading will resume on Feb. 24. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3426.22       3419.17       +0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1800.95       1789.07       +0.66
 Bangkok            1615.89       1613.40       +0.15
 Jakarta            5374.17       5343.41       +0.58
 Manila             7773.45       7714.59       +0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         587.24        584.67       +0.44
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3426.22       3365.15       +1.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1800.95       1761.25       +2.25
 Bangkok            1615.89       1497.67       +7.89
 Jakarta            5374.17       5226.95       +2.82
 Manila             7773.45       7230.57       +7.51
 Ho Chi Minh         587.24        545.63       +7.63
 ($1 = 44.2550 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik
dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
