#Energy
February 16, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares nearly flat after Q4 GDP growth miss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Thai shares eked out small gains
on Monday, helped by bargain hunting in selected large caps,
while other Southeast Asian stock markets were rangebound as
investors stayed on the defensive ahead of the Lunar New Year
holidays.
    The key Thai SET index was a tad higher at midday,
led by a 3.2 percent jump in shares of Siam Cement amid
hopes about its petrochemical business. 
    Shares of Energy firm PTT, an index heavyweight,
fell 0.8 percent as global oil prices turned lower while the
newly-listed Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund's
units traded at 9.75 baht, below their initial
public offering price of 10 baht.
    Sentiment was broadly weak and players turned cautious over
the outlook for interest rates after data showed Thailand's
economy grew a less-than-expected 1.7 percent in
October-December from the prior three months.
  
    "Any disappointment in the fourth quarter figure could raise
the probability of Thailand's monetary policy committee (MPC)
cutting the policy interest rate from the current 2 percent,"
strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report.
    Singapore's key index edged down 0.1 percent, with
shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp set to extend
losses for a third day after the company's quarterly earnings
missed analysts' forecasts. 
    Jakarta's composite index was down 0.4 percent, amid
selling in recently-rallying large caps such as Kalbe Farma
 and Telkom Indonesia.
    Indonesia posted a trade surplus of $709.4 million in
January, following a $186.8 million surplus in December, with
imports contracting more than expected, the statistics bureau
said on Monday. 
    Stocks in Malaysia headed for a second straight day
of gains while shares in the Philippines added 0.2
percent to 7,786.24, above their Feb. 9 record close of
7,782.57.
    Vietnam's stock market will be closed from Monday through
Feb. 23 for the Lunar New Year holidays. 
    Malaysia and Singapore will be closed on Thursday and
Friday, and Indonesia and the Philippines on Thursday.
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0605 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3421.82       3426.22       -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.60       1800.95       +0.26
 Bangkok            1616.51       1615.89       +0.04
 Jakarta            5353.63       5374.17       -0.38
 Manila             7786.24       7773.45       +0.16
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
