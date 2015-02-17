FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Weak ahead of holidays; eyes on Indonesia rate decision
#Basic Materials
February 17, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Weak ahead of holidays; eyes on Indonesia rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were flat-to-weaker on Tuesday as investors mostly
stayed away in a shortened trading week, with energy shares
losing ground after reporting weak earnings due to declining
global oil prices.
    Thai SET index was down 0.5 percent at 1,600.44,
extending the fall for a second day and heading for a one-week
closing low, with Siam Cement shares retreating from
Monday's record closing high of 510 baht.
    Shares of PTT Global Chemical were down 1.3
percent after it reported a quarterly net loss after market
close on Monday, mainly due to a drop in the value of its
inventory after declines in global oil prices. 
    Players cut risk exposures ahead of the Lunar New Year
holidays in the region and partly as uncertainties about Greek
debt talks dented sentiment across Asia. 
    The SET is expected to move narrowly near 1,600-1,620 levels
on the day, according to strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
    "The Greek situation has returned pressure to investment
sentiment again," they wrote in a report to clients.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index eased 0.2 percent
after two sessions of gains. The weakness came amid a fall in
trading volume to just 13 percent of a full-day average over the
past 30 sessions.
    Shares of Kuala Lumpur Kepong slipped 2.9 percent,
the worst performer on the index, after it reported weak
quarterly results, which analysts said were due to low refining
margins resulting from falling crude oil prices. 
    Malaysia and Singapore will trade half-day on
Wednesday, then close through Friday. Indonesia and the
Philippines will be shut on Thursday while Vietnam 
is closed through Feb 23. 
    In Jakarta, shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk rose 0.8
percent, regaining  some of the 3.7 percent drop on Monday when
the country's largest pharmaceutical company said it had
recalled two drug products across the country due to quality
issues. 
    Jakarta's composite index traded 0.02 percent higher
as investors awaited the central bank's interest rate decision
while economists expected Bank Indonesia to keep its benchmark
interest rate steady. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0625 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3414.01       3427.16       -0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.69       1808.89       -0.18
 Bangkok            1600.44       1608.04       -0.47
 Jakarta            5326.56       5325.49       +0.02
 Manila             7783.93       7784.65       -0.01
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
