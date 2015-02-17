FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds before rate cut surprise
#Asia
February 17, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds before rate cut surprise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares posted modest
gains on Tuesday before the central bank's interest rate
decision while the Thai stock index hit a more-than-two-week
closing low after late selling in energy shares and large caps.
    Bank Indonesia stunned markets by cutting its benchmark
interest rate for the first time since 2011, by 25 basis points
to 7.50 percent, saying the level is consistent with efforts to
drive inflation towards its target range. 
    Interest rate-sensitive stocks ended mixed before the
interest rate announcement which came after market close. Bank
Rakyat Indonesia eased 0.2 percent while Bank Central
Asia rose 0.5 percent.
    Jakarta's composite index ended up 0.2 percent,
recovering from the fall on Monday.
    Bangkok's SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,587.75,
the lowest close since Feb. 2. Shares of index heavyweight PTT
 and PTT Global Chemical dropped more than 2
percent each.
    The Thai bourse said foreign investors were net sellers of
shares worth 2.2 billion baht ($67.59 million), a third straight
session. 
    After a range-bound session, stocks in Singapore 
finished down 0.3 percent and Malaysia ended a tad
higher. Singapore and Malaysia will trade half-day on Wednesday,
then close through Friday for the Lunar New Year holidays.
    Indonesia and the Philippines will be shut on
Thursday while Vietnam is closed through Feb 23.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.91       3427.16       -0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.09       1808.89       +0.07
 Bangkok            1587.75       1608.04       -1.26
 Jakarta            5337.50       5325.49       +0.23
 Manila             7793.40       7784.65       +0.11
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.91       3365.15       +1.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.09       1761.25       +2.77
 Bangkok            1587.75       1497.67       +6.01
 Jakarta            5337.50       5226.95       +2.12
 Manila             7793.40       7230.57       +7.78
 Ho Chi Minh           --          545.63       +7.63
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
