SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine hit record closing highs; Thai rebounds
February 18, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine hit record closing highs; Thai rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesian stock index
closed at a record high on Wednesday as banking shares rallied
following an unexpected interest rate cut by the country's
central bank, while Thai stocks rebounded with late bargain
hunting taking the benchmark SET index above the key 1,600
level.
    Jakarta composite index finished up 1 percent at
5,390.44, topping the record close of 5,374.16 hit on Feb. 13.
    Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 4 percent
and shares of Bank Mandiri advanced 1.9 percent, both
closing at a record high. Lower interest rates were expected to 
boost loan growth and lift net interest margins for banks,
brokers said.
    Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by
25 basis points to 7.5 percent after market close on Tuesday.
 
    The Thai index rose 1 percent to 1,603.14,
recovering from a more than two-week closing low on Tuesday.
Cement shares, such as Siam Cement, were up on strong
volumes as the government's infrastructure projects lured
investors.
    Public holidays in the region could keep investors on the
sidelines, with the Thai stock market seen trading rangebound
later in the week, brokers said.
    Most other markets in Southeast Asia ended the day higher as
hopes on Greece's debt negotiations lifted global sentiment. The
Philippine main index notched up gains for a fifth day to
a record closing high of 7,803.45.
    Singapore and Malaysia, which traded for
half a day, will remain closed through Friday for the Lunar New
Year holidays.
    Indonesia and the Philippines will be shut on Thursday,
while Vietnam will remain closed through Feb. 23.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3435.66       3415.91       +0.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.87       1810.09       -0.12
 Bangkok            1603.14       1587.75       +0.97
 Jakarta            5390.44       5337.50       +0.99
 Manila             7803.45       7793.40       +0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3435.66       3365.15       +2.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.87       1761.25       +2.65
 Bangkok            1603.14       1497.67       +7.04
 Jakarta            5390.44       5226.95       +3.13
 Manila             7803.45       7230.57       +7.92
 Ho Chi Minh         587.24        545.63       +7.63
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

