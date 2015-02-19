FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai index retreats, energy shares fall on oil prices
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index retreats, energy shares fall on oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thai shares edged lower on
Thursday as investors sold energy stocks after global oil prices
tumbled, with further foreign-selling dragging down the main
index below a key 1,600 level.
    The SET index closed down 0.2 percent at 1,599.96,
reversing Wednesday's gains.
    The top three energy firms by market value led among the
losers. PTT slid 3 percent, PTT Exploration and
Production fell 1.7 percent and PTT Global Chemical
 ended 2.1 percent lower.
    Oil prices tumbled on Thursday after another big weekly
build in U.S. crude inventories and a possible rise in Saudi
output stoked worries about oversupply. 
    Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai shares worth 280
million baht ($8.6 million). They have offloaded a combined 4.4
billion baht of stock over the past four sessions, according to
Thomson Reuters data. 
    Other Southeast Asian stock markets are closed for the Lunar
New Year holidays. Indonesia and the Philippines 
will resume trading on Friday, while Singapore and
Malaysia reopen on Monday.
    Vietnam will remain closed through Feb. 23.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1599.96       1603.14       -0.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3435.66       3365.15       +2.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.87       1761.25       +2.65
 Bangkok            1599.96       1497.67       +6.83
 Jakarta            5390.45       5226.95       +3.13
 Manila             7803.45       7230.57       +7.92
 Ho Chi Minh         587.24        545.63       +7.63
 ($1 = 32.5200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

