SE Asia Stocks - Thai index retreats, energy shares fall on oil prices

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thai shares edged lower on Thursday as investors sold energy stocks after global oil prices tumbled, with further foreign-selling dragging down the main index below a key 1,600 level. The SET index closed down 0.2 percent at 1,599.96, reversing Wednesday's gains. The top three energy firms by market value led among the losers. PTT slid 3 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 1.7 percent and PTT Global Chemical ended 2.1 percent lower. Oil prices tumbled on Thursday after another big weekly build in U.S. crude inventories and a possible rise in Saudi output stoked worries about oversupply. Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai shares worth 280 million baht ($8.6 million). They have offloaded a combined 4.4 billion baht of stock over the past four sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data. Other Southeast Asian stock markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Indonesia and the Philippines will resume trading on Friday, while Singapore and Malaysia reopen on Monday. Vietnam will remain closed through Feb. 23. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1599.96 1603.14 -0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3435.66 3365.15 +2.10 Kuala Lumpur 1807.87 1761.25 +2.65 Bangkok 1599.96 1497.67 +6.83 Jakarta 5390.45 5226.95 +3.13 Manila 7803.45 7230.57 +7.92 Ho Chi Minh 587.24 545.63 +7.63 ($1 = 32.5200 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)